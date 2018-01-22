Your Voice Ohio to host ‘The Opioid Epidemic’ in WCH Feb. 19

Local news outlets in southwest Ohio, as part of the Your Voice Ohio project, will hold five community meetings to discuss what people know and need regarding the opioid crisis. The meetings are open to the public.

Because of limited seating, people are asked to sign up through the Eventbrite web site. A Dayton location was not secured as of publication.

The sessions are:

Washington Court House/Fayette County – 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 19, LaFayette Room, 133 S. Fayette St., Washington Court House.

Wilmington/Clinton County – 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 18, Wilmington Municipal Building, 69 N. South St., Wilmington.

Dayton – 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 11, location to be announced.

Middletown – 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 12, Midpointe Library, 125 S. Broad St., Middletown.

East Cincinnati (Madisonville) – 6:30-8:30 Tuesday, Feb. 13, Madisonville Recreation Center, 5320 Stewart Ave., Cincinnati.

Your Voice Ohio

Your Voice Ohio is a collaborative effort to produce more relevant, powerful journalism based on the needs and ambitions of Ohioans and Ohio communities. Your Voice Ohio is an initiative of Record-Herald and more than 30 news organizations across Ohio.

