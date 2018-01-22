FCSO seeking missing/runaway 10-year-old male from Jeffersonville

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of a missing/runaway juvenile who went missing Jan. 2 from Jeffersonville.

According to Sheriff Vernon Stanforth, Logan Stevens is 10-years-old and is described as a white male, 56 inches tall and weighs 95 pounds. Logan has blond hair and was last seen wearing a red coat and blue jeans.

It is believed that Logan may be in Columbus, Ohio — possibly in the Hilltop area, according to Stanforth.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Sgt. Ed Ward with the FCSO at 740-335-6170 or by visiting the FCSO website at www.faycoso.com and clicking on the “Report a Tip” link.

