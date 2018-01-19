Myers appears in court, license suspended

Derek J. Myers appeared in the Washington Court House Municipal Court Thursday and plead guilty to obstructing official business, a second-degree misdemeanor.

Several traffic tickets and a misdemeanor charge were addressed during Myers’ court appearance.

Municipal court acting judge Brent Marshall presided over the hearing.

For pleading guilty to obstructing official business, Myers was ordered to be supervised for two years with the probation department. Marshall ordered Myers to complete a mental health evaluation and any follow-up treatment as a term of the probationary order. Myers was fined $150 for the charge and $231 in costs were suspended, according to court records.

Ninety days of local jail time was suspended on the condition that Myers has no future driving offenses within two years, according to court records.

Several of Myers’ traffic charges were settled Thursday during court.

For a charge of reckless operation, a minor misdemeanor, Marshall suspended Myers’ driver’s license for one year. Myers was charged $150 in fines and $165 in costs for the charge, according to court records.

Marshall said that Myers may have limited driving privileges if he submits an application for driving privileges to the court. The court will then review the application and determine if any driving privileges are to be merited under special circumstances.

Myers plead guilty to a traffic speeding (50/35) charge. He was fined $150, but costs were suspended, according to court records.

Myers plead guilty to a citation for speeding (82/55) and was fined $150 and ordered to pay $190 in costs.

For pleading guilty to four charges, five other charges were dismissed as a part of a plea agreement.

A fourth-degree misdemeanor charge for vehicle trespass was dismissed. An incident report states a person called the Washington Police Department and reported Myers jumped on the hood of their car in a parking lot at a restaurant in Washington C.H.

A traffic citation for speeding (43/35) was dismissed.

A citation for not displaying or furnishing satisfactory proof of license upon demand was dismissed.

A citation for a minor misdemeanor for a registration violation was dismissed.

A minor misdemeanor charge for a lane violation was dismissed.

Myers now faces court appearances on other charges pending in the Washington Municipal Court.

He was arraigned in the court in December on charges of resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and inducing panic. In January, Myers was charged with violating a protection order. Court appearances for those charges have not been scheduled, according to court records in the Washington Municipal Court.

In Pickaway County, Myers has several open cases in the Circleville Municipal Court. According to records there, he is scheduled to appear in the Circleville Municipal Court Jan. 22 for pretrial hearings on charges of stalking, menacing, and disturbing a meeting.

Myers is scheduled to appear in New Holland mayor’s court next week on traffic charges.

Myers http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/01/web1_MooMyers1.jpg Myers

By Ashley Bunton abunton@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Ashley at (740) 313-0355 or connect on Twitter by searching Twitter.com for @ashbunton and sending a message.

Reach Ashley at (740) 313-0355 or connect on Twitter by searching Twitter.com for @ashbunton and sending a message.