Cattlemen’s banquet set for Feb. 26

The Fayette County Cattlemen’s annual banquet will be held Monday, Feb. 26 at the Mahan Building with Adam Garman, of Ross County, serving as the guest speaker.

Garman is a “father, farmer, comedian and great guy who cares about others,” according to the Cattlemen organization. He will speak about his relief trip to help Kansas cattle producers who lost livestock, building and forage to the devastating fires this past summer.

Garman will tell his real world, informative story intertwined with some homespun humor as a result of his many years of experience farming and raising livestock in central Ohio. He has been featured at the Scarecrow Festival and Crown Hill Comedy Club.

“In addition to Adam, there will be an update on the industry, presentation of the Distinguished Service Award, crowning of the Fayette County Beef Queen, presentation of scholarships, drawing for the Henry Repeating Arms .45-.70 caliber rifle, 250 dollars cash and smoker, door prizes and dinner,” said Kristina Waits, secretary for the Fayette County Cattlemen and queen coordinator for the organization.

Waits explained the origin of her involvement in the cattle industry.

“My two children started showing beef cattle in 4-H and FFA six years ago,” she said. “We do not raise beef cattle, but have showed cattle on the farm year-around. They also show market hogs, market sheep, market turkeys and chickens. Feeding out a steer project is a two-year commitment if you have the steer as a calf. It involves the whole family.

“We show the cattle at the Fayette County Fair, Ohio State Fair and in the Ohio Cattlemen’s best show series from November through March. The kids are in the barn twice a day feeding, making sure they have clean water, washing and blowing their hair. It is a lot of early mornings and late nights. The lessons they have learned will serve them the rest of their lives. My daughter, Victoria Waits, says that being a part of the beef industry has taught her, ‘responsibility, time management and hard work pays off, and that your best friend can be someone with four legs and hooves.’”

The Fayette County Cattlemen is an organization that supports the beef industry and operates the Cattle Feeders Corral at the Fayette County Fair. The proceeds from that week help fund scholarships for high school seniors who are currently showing or have shown a beef market or beef breeding project. The Cattlemen also support the junior fair sales by purchasing beef projects and they also choose an individual from the community who has been active in the beef industry for the Distinguished Cattlemen Award.

The banquet meal will feature prime rib by Smokin’ Joes with side dishes and desserts by Rachel’s House Catering. Social hour will begin at 6 p.m. with dinner to be served at 7 p.m. All proceeds go to benefit 4-H members participating in beef projects. Please contact the Mahan Building on the Fayette County Fairgrounds for tickets.

Adam Garman will be guest speaker at annual event

By Ryan Carter rcarter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352 or on Twitter @rywica

Reach Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352 or on Twitter @rywica