Chamber seeking new president

The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce will say goodbye to its current president, Whitney Gentry, after the Groundhog’s Day Breakfast on Feb. 2 as she moves onto her new role at Fayette County Memorial Hospital (FCMH).

After the departure of Chelsie Hornsby, former FCMH director of business development, Gentry applied and was accepted into the position. Starting on Feb. 5, she will begin assisting the FCMH Foundation Board in her new role.

“I have always admired the work that the hospital does,” Gentry said. “I have lived in this community since 1996 and this is another way for me to serve the community. It gives me a chance to make Fayette County better, in this case healthier. I will work with the foundation board to raise funds for the foundation as well as provide services and education to the public.”

This role is one of a line of other positions Gentry has filled at non-profit organizations. In the past she has served with the Farm Bureau, served as the United Way of Fayette County president and soon will be leaving her current position as Chamber president.

“After working a couple weeks in May of 2015 with Roger Blackburn (former Chamber president), I took my position as president of the Chamber of Commerce in June,” Gentry said. “I have been there three years and it really is bittersweet. It has been a great job and I feel really good about the state I am leaving the Chamber in. I have really enjoyed working with individuals, businesses and many other organizations in the county. I will continue to work with many of them, but this time with a different hat. Chelsie left some big shoes to fill, but I look forward to working with the hospital to fulfill their vision to be the health and wellness provider of choice in the community.”

The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce is now looking for a new president to provide visible leadership, advance the Chamber mission and sustain and grow membership. More information can be found online at fayettecountyohio.com/2018/01/05/president-position-opening/.

Interested applicants should submit a resume, cover letter and references to the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce at 206 E. Court St. in Washington Court House or by e-mail to blweade@sbcglobal.net by 4 p.m. today.

Additionally, those who wish to attend the Groundhog’s Day Breakfast can RSVP online at business.fayettecountyohio.com/events/details/annual-groundhog-s-day-breakfast-95. Residents can also RSVP by visiting the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce at 206 E. Court St. or calling (740) 335-0761.

Gentry excited for new position at FCMH

By Martin Graham mgraham@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Martin Graham at (740) 313-0351 or on Twitter @MartiTheNewsGuy

