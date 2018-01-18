Woman admits to being outside jail with narcotics as inmates lowered rope from window

A woman told court officials Thursday that she tried to load tobacco, fentanyl and heroin into a sock attached to the end of a rope that was lowered out of the Fayette County Jail’s second floor window by inmates.

Lisa M. Joseph, 51, from Washington C.H., plead guilty Thursday to illegal conveyance of drugs into a detention facility, a third-degree felony.

Joseph was not sentenced for the charge Thursday in Fayette County Common Pleas Court. Sentencing is scheduled for April 16, pending the completion of a pre-sentencing investigation by the Fayette County Adult Probation Department.

During her court appearance Thursday, Fayette County Assistant Prosecutor Sean Abbott said the incident occurred Christmas Day in 2016. This is the first report that the Record-Herald has heard of the incident.

Abbott said sheriff’s office deputies were notified a female visitor was outside of the jail building and that a rope was lowered down from the jail’s second floor window with a sock attached to it.

Abbott said Joseph’s son was an inmate inside the jail at the time and that Joseph intended to give him tobacco and narcotics.

She was apprehended outside of the building before the narcotics made it inside the jail, said Abbott, and she was arrested.

Abbott said the narcotics were sent to the Bureau of Criminal Investigation and tested, with the results indicating the narcotics tested positive for fentanyl and heroin.

Judge Steven Beathard asked if the incident occurred in broad daylight and Joseph said that it had.

“It had to have been the stupidest thing you’ve ever done in your life,” said Beathard.

“It was the stupidest thing I’ve ever done in my life,” replied Joseph.

Joseph has no prior criminal record and is not on probation anywhere, according to statements made Thursday in court.

Joseph said she herself is not a drug user.

Beathard said the third-degree felony charge has a maximum possible sentence of three years in the Ohio Reformatory for Women and a fine of $10,000.

Beathard explained to Joseph that her sentencing order April 16 can be anything from probation and local jail time to up to three years in prison.

Beathard said he will make a sentencing determination after the Fayette County Adult Probation Department completes a pre-sentence investigation. Abbott said the state of Ohio is not making a recommendation for sentencing in the matter.

According to records, Joseph was indicted for the charge Nov. 3, 2017.

Bond was reduced during Thursday’s hearing to $10,000 own-recognizance.

By Ashley Bunton abunton@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Ashley at (740) 313-0355 or connect on Twitter by searching Twitter.com for @ashbunton and sending a message.

