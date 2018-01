Thanks to a tip from a local reader, the Record-Herald was able to photograph this scene of hundreds of geese over by Christman Park. Call the Record-Herald at (740) 335-3611 to submit tips to the newsroom.

Thanks to a tip from a local reader, the Record-Herald was able to photograph this scene of hundreds of geese over by Christman Park. Call the Record-Herald at (740) 335-3611 to submit tips to the newsroom. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/01/web1_20180118_144754.jpg Thanks to a tip from a local reader, the Record-Herald was able to photograph this scene of hundreds of geese over by Christman Park. Call the Record-Herald at (740) 335-3611 to submit tips to the newsroom.