Crimes & Traffic reports

Crimes and traffic reports were recently released from Washington Municipal Court:

City of Washington C.H.

Austin M. Copley, 624 Fourth Street, registration violation, case dismissed per agreement.

Karen K. Stewart, 413 East Paint Street, tax violation 2014, fine $300, court costs $178, defendant plead guilty, suspend fine if pays city taxes for 2014 per her agreement.

Donna J. Butler, 820 Columbus Avenue, tax violation 2014, fine $300, court costs $176.50, fine suspended if defendant pays city taxes for 2014, 2015 and 2016 per her agreement.

Donna J. Butler, 820 Columbus Avenue, tax violation 2015, court costs $176.50.

Dean A. Snyder, South Solon, 40/25 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Deidra L. Hunt, 3596 US 62 SW, 53/35 speed, fine $100, court costs $135, defendant plead guilty, suspend $25 of fine if paid within 30 days.

Michael H. Wheatcraft, 119 East Oak Street, fictitious tags, fine $25, court costs $101.

Maria E. Griggs, 488 Rowe Ging Road, angle parking, fine $35, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Karen L. Bowdle, Chillicothe, 41/20 speed, fine $100, court costs $135, suspend $25 of fine if paid within 30 days.

Kyle E. Grooms, 832 John Street, no operator’s license, court costs $135 (already has license).

Justin C. Abrams, London, Ohio, fictitious tags, fine $25, court costs $135, suspend $25 of fine if defendant obtains registration within 30 days.

Justin C. Abrams, London, Ohio, 70/55 speed, fine $100, court costs $101, suspend $25 of fine if paid within 30 days.

Aaron T. Perkins, 151 South Fayette Street, Apt. B, leaving the scene, fine $150, court costs $185, defendant sentenced 60 days jail, probation for 2 years, pay restitution to be determined by probation, approximately $900.

Aaron T. Perkins, 151 South Fayette Street, Apt. B, no operator’s license, fine $150, court costs $101, suspend $150 fine if defendant obtains operator’s license or privilege by March 1, 2018.

Phillip Gant II, Bloomingburg, registration violation, fine $25, court costs $135, suspend fine if defendant obtains registration within 30 days.

Nathan J. Langley, 628 Columbus Avenue, registration violation, court costs $135, costs only.

Melissa L. Bell, Bloomingburg, 40/25 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Lauren M. King, 2454 Bogus Road SE, stop sign violation, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Michael J. Therrien, 422 Lewis Street, failure to control, fine $100, court costs $180, defendant plead guilty per agreement.

Daniel J. Palmer, Williamsport, excess noise/gas fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Austin Morris, Bloomingburg, failure to yield, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Shannon D. Hunt, 1354 Bloomingburg-New Holland Road, fictitious registration, court costs $101, defendant plead guilty, assessed court costs only.

Spencer W. Bryan, 903 South Hinde Street, registration violation, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Danielle Morris, 601 Gibbs Avenue, 44/25 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Natasha B. Howland, New Holland, no operator’s license, fine $150, court costs $140, defendant plead guilty, provide 120 hours community service work.

Natasha B. Howland, New Holland, 46/35 speed, fine $100, court costs $101, suspend $25 of fine if paid in 90 days.

Elizabeth C. Marr, Galena, Ohio, stop sign violation, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Jeremy R. Potts, Leesburg, reckless operation, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Tiffany R. Dewitt, 921 Yeoman Street, tax violation 2015, court costs $183, defendant assessed costs only (has paid and filed taxes).

Tiffany R. Dewitt, 921 Yeoman Street, tax violation 2014, court costs $183, defendant assessed costs only (has paid and filed taxes).

Ernest R. Vorhees, 411 Eastern Avenue, no operator’s license, fine $150, court costs $135, suspend $150 of fine if defendant obtains operator’s license or privileges by April 1, 2018.

Ernest R. Vorhees, 411 Eastern Avenue, driver/seat belt, defendant found not guilty.

Jacob T. Bowles, 704 Pin Oak Place, no operator’s license, fine $150, court costs $135, suspend $150 of fine if defendant obtains operator’s license or privileges by May 1, 2018.

Christopher E. Holt, 815 East Paint Street, no operator’s license, fine $150, court costs $135, defendant plead guilty, suspend $150 of fine if defendant obtains operator’s license or privilege by June 1, 2018.

Houston S. Coe, Jeffersonville, assured clear distance ahead, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Rick McKinney, 1980 Beacon Street, red light, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Cheryl E. Binegar, 917 Glenn Avenue, 39/25 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Pamela L. Blankenship, Bloomingburg, stop for railroad, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.