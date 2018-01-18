Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Jan. 15

Whitney L. Wightman, 31, 827 E. Temple St., no operator’s license.

Thaddaeus G. Laywell, Jr., 28, Springfield, disorderly by intoxication, obstructing.

Herman D. Merritt, 71, 904 Washington Ave., failure to yield at intersection.

Michael A. Newsome, 47, 511 E. Temple St., Apt. 6, Adult Parole Authority warrant, trespass (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

Michael S. Penwell, 43, 926 Sycamore St., theft (first-degree misdemeanor), possession of criminal tools (first-degree misdemeanor).

Eva L. Trimble, 51, Bloomingburg, no operator’s license.

John V. Dilley, Jr., 60, 407 Western Ave., disorderly by intoxication.

Jan. 14

Benita L. Breelove, 49, 264 Brentwood Drive, failure to assure clear distance ahead.

Brittany M. Ringhiser, 26, Pomeroy, Ohio, no operator’s license, stop sign violation.

Billy W. Whitley Jr., 43, at large, criminal trespass.

James A. Trisdale, 20, 508 Western Ave., bench warrant – failure to comply.

Cynthia R. Delarosa, 32, at large, felony warrant/Clinton County.

Moriah J. Leisure, 25, 901 E. Temple St., no operator’s license.

James A. Merritt, 50, 541 Tiara Way, speed.

Perla A. Gonzales-Eligo, 26, 937 Riverbirch, speed.

William W. Rozell, 42, Whitehall, no operator’s license.

Harry T. Armstrong III, 27, 722 Eastern Ave., theft (first-degree misdemeanor), criminal trespass (fourth-degree misdemeanor), obstructing (second-degree misdemeanor), criminal trespass (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

Gary L. Thirtyacre, 43, 678 Robinson Road, Lot 26, assault, criminal damaging.

Jan. 13

Ashley Martin, 34, 1495 Delaware St., grand jury indictment – possession of cocaine, possession of heroin, aggravated possession, aggravated possession.

Melissa K. Wilson, 36, 231 W. Kennedy Ave., theft.

Chana D. Moore, 39, 401 Peddicord Ave., bench warrant – failure to appear, possession of drug abuse instruments.

Billy W. Whitley, Jr., 43, at large, criminal trespass, menacing by stalking.

Jacquelyn S. Adkins, 63, 511 E. Temple St., misuse of 911, disorderly conduct.

Jan. 12

Ashley Rohrer, 26, 328 E. Elm St., Adult Parole Authority warrant.

Sharon S. Jordan, 61, 308 McElwain St., backing without safety.

Female, 14, Washington C.H., unruly.

Roxanna L. Thacker, 61, 6905 Prairie Road, traffic control device violation.

Female, 14, Washington C.H., unruly.

Jan. 11

Brenda S. Russell, 39, New Holland, speed 57/35.

Juvenile, 17, Washington C.H., speed 45/25.

Joshua D. Ely, 33, 806 Washington Ave., no operator’s license, expired registration, fictitious tags.

Joshua Bennett, 29, 223 Forest St., bench warrant – failure to comply.

Jan. 10

Mark N. Ingles, 26, at large, bench warrant – failure to comply.

Ralph D. Hoffer, Jr., 38, 627 N. North St., no operator’s license, expired registration.

Richard Justice, 68, 366 Ely St., speed 40/25.

Sharon L. Carner, 22, at large, receiving stolen property (first-degree misdemeanor).

Eric L. Schirm, 38, Chillicothe, speed 40/25.

Johnnie W. Carner, 63, 3616 US Route 62 Northeast, left of center.

John M. DeLille, 29, 3277 Ford Road, no operator’s license, possession of drug abuse instruments.

William D. Hughes, 20, 1240 Farmington Lane, speed 44/25.

Slade A. Harr, 19, 331 Rose Ave., possession of drug abuse instruments.

Jan. 9

Megan N. Deaton, 23, 311 Florence St., expired registration.

Joshua T. Wilson, 30, at large, bench warrant – failure to comply.

Tony S. Peterman, 28, 94 Jamison Road Lot 134, speed, no operator’s license, fictitious tags, CPO violation.

Todd M. Tooman, 34, 3495 State Route 41 Northwest, marked lanes violation.

James V. Green, 39, New Holland, bench warrant – failure to appear.

Veronica N. Brewer, 18, 164 Summit Lane, failure to assure clear distance ahead.

Shannen R.M. Royer, 30, Sabina, criminal trespass.

Miranda J. Hester, 30, Greenfield, criminal trespass, possession of drug abuse instruments, bench warrant – failure to comply.

Charles H. King, III, 19, Leesburg, bench warrant – failure to appear.

Jan. 8

Michael Newsom, 47, 511 E. Temple St., Apt. 6, theft.

Courtney Wade Sanderson, 27, last known address 625 Vine St., failure to comply.

Janine Ramirez, 49, 408 Gibbs Ave., speed.

Hannah D. Casto, 20, 5507 Locust Grove Road Southeast, speed.

Curtis W. Coonrod, 48, 1210 Gregg St., speed, no operator’s license.

Christopher Thompson, 28, Circleville, bench warrant – failure to comply.

Stephen C. Jackson, 34, 525 E. Paint St., receiving stolen property (first-degree misdemeanor), trespassing (fourth-degree misdemeanor), prowling (minor misdemeanor), criminal trespassing (fourth-degree misdemeanor), vehicle trespass (fourth-degree misdemeanor), vehicle trespass (fourth-degree misdemeanor).