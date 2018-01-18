Lenten Luncheons set to begin Feb. 15

Grace United Methodist Church is beginning its 201st year in Fayette County, and for the past 47 years, the ladies of the church have served a series of Lenten Luncheons.

The hot lunches are followed by a short Lenten message, delivered by a different local pastor each week. The Thursday lunches will begin on Feb. 15 and will continue for six Thursdays. All proceeds are used by the women of the church for local mission projects.

This year, the visiting pastors will be addressing the topic, “Why Reach 1?” Pastors include Jay Lucas from Grace Community, Todd Maurer from Crossroads Christian, Gray Marshall of First Presbyterian, Keith Clary of Unity Fellowship, Bruce Morrison of Heritage Memorial and John Pfeifer from The Gathering Place. Many of the perennial favorite menu items will be cooked and served by Grace United Methodist Church members.

The meal will begin promptly at noon in fellowship hall of the church at 301 E. Market St. in Washington Court House. The speaker will end before 1 p.m. so diners can return to work or get on with their day’s schedule. Cost of the meal is $8 per person and includes a hot entrée, side and/or salad, bread, beverage and homemade dessert.

Reservations are required by calling the church office at 740-335-0460 ext. 25 by 10 a.m. on the Monday prior to each Lenten Lunch. Or make a standing reservation for all six weeks. A prompt on the phone will direct callers to the designated extension. Callers will be asked to leave a message with name, contact number, date of lunch and number of diners. All questions will be answered by a return call. Reservations and/or cancellations can also be made by call or text to Gina at 740-572-6090. Please give all above information. Payment to Grace UMW can be made for all meals or for one meal at a time at the door.

Come for a delicious home cooked meal and “food for thought” each Thursday this season of Lent. Anyone can reserve for all six luncheons at that same time by phone or text. Come a little early, as the meal is served promptly at noon.

Grace United Methodist Church is located downtown on the corner of North and Market streets, just across from the Washington Fire Station. Please enter the side door, off the alley beside the parking lot. Go up the stairs to fellowship hall for lunch. Elevator access is available by coming in the main door on Market Street. All are invited to join in this community tradition — a very special way to focus on the true spirit of Lent, while enjoying fellowship and good food with many of your friends and neighbors.