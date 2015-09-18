Lee joins Ohio Farm Bureau field staff

Melinda Lee of Cardington has joined Ohio Farm Bureau Federation’s field staff to help support county farm bureaus in their operations.

Lee was hired in anticipation of future staffing needs and will be training under Steve Berk, organization director for Clinton, Delaware, Fayette, Franklin, Greene and Madison counties. She will help leaders strengthen county farm bureaus through program development and implementation, and identify ways to serve members and their communities.

Lee is a 2013 graduate of Ohio State University where she majored in animal sciences and agribusiness and received her American FFA degree in 2010. Previously she worked at Aldermere Farm in Maine helping plan and facilitate agricultural education programs and at the Ohio State University Veterinary Medical Center. She also was an agricultural ambassador for Ohio Farm Bureau during the 2012 Ohio State Fair. Lee continues to help out on the family’s beef, sheep and grain farm in Cardington.

Ohio Farm Bureau is the state’s largest and most inclusive farm organization. Its mission is to forge a partnership between farmers and consumers.