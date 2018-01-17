Fayette County Court of Common Pleas docket

The following individuals were on the court’s docket for Tuesday in the Fayette County Court of Common Pleas.

– Jordan M. Fraley, 25, last known address of 5743 Locust Grove Road, Washington C.H., final pretrial hearing, burglary, third-degree felony, theft, fifth-degree felony.

– Michael L. Lab III, 28, 1238 E. Temple St., Washington C.H., final pretrial hearing, theft, fifth-degree felony, receiving stolen property, fifth-degree felony, forgery, fifth-degree felony.

– Robert L. Deitchel, 30, 197 Joanne Drive, Washington C.H., final pretrial hearing, burglary, second-degree felony.

– William A. Wilson, 30, 1628 Washington Ave., Washington C.H., final pretrial hearing, assault, fourth-degree felony, vandalism, fifth-degree felony.

– Aaron W. Smith, 33, 12335 Sunshine Drive, Greenfield, final pretrial hearing, receiving stolen property, fifth-degree felony, and for committing an offense with the purpose to conceal or destroy identity on a vehicle VIN, a fifth-degree felony.

– Natasha Kinzer, 33, 1003 S. Elm St., Washington C.H., final pretrial hearing, theft, fifth-degree felony.

– Stephanie R. Allen, 34, 801 Pin Oak Place, Washington C.H., final pretrial hearing, aggravated trafficking in drugs, third-degree felony, trafficking in cocaine, fourth-degree felony, fourth-degree felony, aggravated possession of drugs, fifth-degree felony, and possession of cocaine and heroin, fifth-degree felonies.

– Tricia A. Wiseman, 36, 531 Columbus Ave., Washington C.H., final pretrial hearing, operating a vehicle under the influence, fourth-degree felony.

– Brandi S. Sutton, 36, 10100 Washington New Martinsburg Road, Washington C.H., final pretrial hearings, robbery, third-degree felony, and theft from a person in a protected class, fifth-degree felony, and attempted grand theft, fifth-degree felony.

– Jeffery A. Taylor, 38, 24 Maple St., Washington C.H., final pretrial, receiving stolen property, fifth-degree felony, and theft, fifth-degree felony.

– James M. Johnson, 40, 1658 Beaver Ridge Drive, Dayton, final pretrial hearing, nonsupport of dependents, fifth-degree felony.

– Ty T. Erskine, 42, 8724 State Route 41, Bainbridge, final pretrial hearing, receiving stolen property, fifth-degree felony, committing an offense with the purpose to conceal or destroy identity on a vehicle VIN, a fifth-degree felony.

– Scott E. Fisher, 48, 108 Rowe St., Coal Grove, final pretrial hearing, forgery, fifth-degree felony, and passing bad checks, first degree misdemeanor with specification.

By Ashley Bunton abunton@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Ashley at (740) 313-0355 or connect on Twitter by searching Twitter.com for @ashbunton and sending a message.

