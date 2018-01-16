Martin indicted on alleged drug-related offenses following shooting investigation

A former Summer Tree apartment complex resident was arrested Friday on a warrant for multiple drug charges.

Ashley Martin, 34, a former resident of Summer Tree apartments at 71 N. Main St., Jeffersonville, now lives in Washington Court House, according to records, and was arrested by the Washington Police Department Jan. 12.

Reports from the WPD show Martin was indicted on charges of possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony, possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony, and two charges of aggravated possession of drugs, fifth-degree felonies.

The charges stem from a search warrant served at Martin’s Jeffersonville apartment immediately after a person called 911 reported hearing gunshots in the complex. The 911 caller, identified as Derek J. Myers, told the dispatcher that he was afraid and thought someone might be dead.

At the same time, a man called 911 and reported that he had just been shot. The man, identified as William N. Prigmore, 34, said he suffered a gunshot wound to the hand and was driving himself to the Fayette County Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Deputies and detectives with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office and the Fayette County EMS responded to the reports. EMS personnel located Prigmore near Miami Trace High School on State Route 41 North and detectives went to Summer Tree apartments to investigate, reports said.

Reports said that during the crime scene investigation, deputies noticed drug-related items in Martin’s apartment and obtained a search warrant. An envelope allegedly containing heroin, fentanyl and cocaine, and a second container containing cocaine with fentanyl, were seized during the search and belonged to Martin, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

The presence of fentanyl added the additional aggravated drug possession charges to the indictment, authorities said.

Martin will be arraigned on the charges in court at a later date.

David A. DeJarnette Jr., 28, was identified as the person who shot Prigmore. During a hearing in the Fayette County Court of Common Pleas in May, DeJarnette received a three-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and having weapons under disability, a third-degree felony, and is currently incarcerated at Chillicothe Correctional Institution.

Martin charged with multiple counts after shooting investigation

By Ashley Bunton abunton@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Ashley at (740) 313-0355 or connect on Twitter by searching Twitter.com for @ashbunton

