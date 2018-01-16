Commissioners approve engineer contracts

The Fayette County Commissioners met recently and approved two resolutions authorizing Fayette County Engineer Steve Luebbe to enter into contracts.

The first resolution, moved by commissioner Dan Dean and seconded by commissioner Jack DeWeese, authorized Luebbe to enter into a contract with Carpenter Marty Transportation Inc., out of Columbus, to perform a safety study of the county’s roadway curves. This particular safety study is known as a Ball Bank Study and is used to determine the advisory speeds for curves.

“The study is for re-evaluating those advisory speeds,” Luebbe said Tuesday. “The speed limits stay at 55 because they are statutory, there is nothing the county can do about the speed limits. We can perform a study and ask the state to lower them, but a curve is not a reason to lower them. So we have to update these advisory speeds over the next couple years and then we can post under a curve sign what the advisory speed limit is. We have to check them all, but it is not nearly as massive of an undertaking as you think. It is electronically done now, where years ago you would attach this mechanical gizmo that was mounted in the vehicle and the device would help determine a safe speed to take the curve. I’m sure we have had another done in the county, but the last one may have been in the late 1990s.”

The second resolution, moved by DeWeese and seconded by Dean, authorized Luebbe to enter into a contract with Burgess & Niple, Inc., out of Columbus, to provide professional services necessary to complete semi-annual water monitoring. The services include sampling water for groundwater and surface water, laboratory analysis, statistical analysis and reporting, providing a semi-annual activities reports for the corrective measures program, as well as performing any necessary verification re-sampling/reporting and conduct agency negotiations for the closed Fayette County Landfill number 3 through 2018.

The commissioners, per the request of Faye Williamson, director of Fayette County Department of Job and Family Services (DJFS), also approved a contract between the DJFS and One Way Farm, out of Fairfield. The contract is for placement and related services for children who are in the care and custody of DJFS and will be effective through Dec. 31.

Another contract approved during the meeting was for the Village of Octa law enforcement. It was moved by DeWeese and seconded by Dean to authorize Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth to enter into a contract with the village. This contract is typical and helps to provide law enforcement services to keep the peace, to protect the property and to perform other necessary police functions in the village for 2018. The village, at the direction of the mayor, reserves the privilege of requesting additional law enforcement services beyond those provided by the sheriff to keep the peace. The village agreed to pay the sheriff the sum of $25 per hour for services rendered.

A lease agreement extension was also approved unanimously with the Fayette County Board of Developmental Disabilities as the lessor and Fayette Progressive Industries as the lessee. The term is for one year starting Jan. 1 with an option to extend the lease annually. Either party may terminate the lease for any reason upon 90 days advance written notice to the other party. Rent shall be $1 for the term.

Finally, Bill Huhman was appointed by the commissioners as apiary inspector for 2018.

