WMS December Students of the Month

Donatos recently provided pizza to these students at the Washington Middle School as they celebrated “Pizza with the Principals.” This is in appreciation for their selection as Students of the Month for December. They are chosen by their teachers because of the outstanding example they set for their peers in such areas as academic effort, good work ethic, kindness to others, and service to their school. Pictured (L to R): Mercedes Curnutte-Carner, Ashlyn Crosby, Emillie Horning, Tessa Rowland, Chelsey Dawson, assistant principal Mr. Montgomery, Austin Penrod, Eryne Croker, Emily Coonrod and Grace Grossenbacher. Absent from picture: Ryder Merriman-Newkirk and Olivia Hammock.

