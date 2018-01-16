South central Ohio gas prices inch upward

Gas prices in South Central Ohio are up by two cents to $2.475 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Every state in the Great Lakes and Central States region is paying more compared to last week. Gas prices range from as low as $2.30 in Missouri to as high as $2.69 in Michigan. Statewide, Ohio gas prices have increased by about five cents over the week ($2.46).

Gasoline inventory built in the region for the third week in a row adding 2.2 million barrels. That is the second highest build in the country according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA). In total, Great Lakes and Central states inventories measure at 53 million barrels.

This week’s average prices: South Central Ohio Average $2.475

Average price during the week of Jan. 8, 2018 $2.455

Average price during the week of Jan. 17, 2017 $2.331

Here is the price per gallon of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$2.538 Athens

$2.522 Chillicothe

$2.397 Columbiana

$2.404 East Liverpool

$2.475 Gallipolis

$2.496 Hillsboro

$2.400 Ironton

$2.576 Jackson

$2.533 Logan

$2.322 Marietta

$2.442 Portsmouth

$2.503 Steubenville

$2.481 Washington Court House

$2.557 Waverly

On the National Front

Gas prices jumped four cents on the week, landing today’s national average at $2.53. According to the EIA, gasoline demand increased by 164,000 barrels on the week to register at 8.8 million. The demand measurement is the highest for the first EIA report of January since 2011, and is a contributing factor to this week’s higher pump prices.

At the close of Friday’s formal trading session on the NYMEX, West Texas Intermediate increased 50 cents to settle at $64.30. Oil prices edged higher last week following the release of EIA’s report for the first week of 2018, which revealed that domestic crude oil production dropped by 290,000 barrels-per-day. The decline is the largest U.S. production drop since the highly active hurricane season ended in mid-October last year. Moreover, crude inventories around the country dropped by 4.9-million bbl.

Some market observers are encouraged that oil prices will continue to climb as production slows and inventories grow tighter. However, the drop in production may be short-lived. Baker Hughes, Inc. reported that last week, the number of active oil rigs in the U.S. grew by 10, bringing the total number of rigs to 752. The oil produced by these rigs may help the U.S. reach a new crude production level of 10 million b/d later this year, as speculated by many market observers.

Drivers can find current gas prices along their route with the free AAA Mobile app for iPhone, iPad, and Android. The app can also be used to map a route, find discounts, book a hotel and access AAA roadside assistance. Learn more at AAA.com/mobile.

AAA East Central is a not-for-profit association with 81 local offices in Kentucky, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia serving 2.7 million members. News releases are available at news.eastcentral.aaa.com. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook.