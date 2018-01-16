Lots of fun at the Jeffersonville Library

Jeffersonville Branch Library was the place to be for local crafters to create some beautiful bracelets, vases and pirates. Those enjoying the program were Keicha, Jordan, Wendy, Layia and Gabriella.

Gabriella Webb enjoys playing the game “Count the Kisses” at Jeffersonville Branch Library’s Minute-to-Win-It program held recently. They also played Candy Cane Fishing, Snow Shovel Race, Jingle Bell Rock and Roll, Stack Attack, Snow Ball Toss and Hula Hoop.