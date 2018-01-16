Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

Jan. 15

Disorderly Conduct/Obstructing Official Business: At 6:58 a.m., officers responding to a disturbance at 1111 Commons Drive found Thaddaeus Laywell heavily intoxicated and being uncooperative with officers. Charges were filed.

Criminal Damaging/Criminal Trespass: At 11:19 a.m., Pamela Wilson, of 749 Pin Oak Place, reported that sometime overnight someone punctured the tire of her vehicle parked in her driveway and another vehicle belonging to James Nolan, of 760 Pin Oak Place.

Criminal Damaging/Criminal Trespass: At 11:19 a.m., Nicole Brown, of 741 Pin Oak Place, reported that sometime during the night, someone punctured the tires on her vehicle. She also reported that Betty Whiteside, of 520 High St., also had her vehicle’s tires damaged as well while parked at her residence.

Criminal Trespass: At 1:35 p.m., a Walmart employee reported that Michael Newsome was in the store and that he had trespassed on the property. Officers responding located Newsome in the store and charged him with criminal trespass.

Theft/Possession of Criminal Tools: At 3:58 p.m., an employee of Ace Hardware reported that Michael Penwell used a pocket knife to cut a security device off of a flashlight and then departed the store without paying for the item. Charges were filed.

Disorderly Conduct: At 9:38 p.m., officers located John Dilley, of 407 Western Ave., lying face down in a snow drift. Officers found Dilley to be heavily intoxicated and acting belligerent. Charges were filed.

Jan. 14

Criminal Damaging: At 12:54 p.m., Melanie Lewis, of 727 E. Temple St., reported someone shot her front door with a BB gun, causing damage to the door and screen.

Theft/Criminal Trespass/Obstructing Official Business: At 8:03 p.m., officers responded to Walmart on a call of a theft. Officers located Harry T. Armstrong fleeing from the store after committing the theft. Armstrong was apprehended and charges were filed.

Criminal Damaging/Assault: At 10:17 p.m., a woman who lives on Grove Avenue reported that her ex-boyfriend, Gary Thirtyacre, damaged several items in her home and assaulted her. Charges were filed.

Jan. 13

Theft: At 12:27 p.m., Natalie Harper reported that she sold items over a Facebook site to a female and delivered them to her. The female was unable to pay at the time and arrangements were made for payment, however the victim has not received any money to cover the agreed upon price. The female, identified as Melissa K. Wilson, was charged with the listed offense.

Possession of Drug Abuse Instruments: At 4:13 p.m., officers arrested a female, identified as Chana D. Moore, for a failure to appear bench warrant and during her arrest, a drug abuse instrument was located in her possession. Moore was additionally charged.

Criminal Trespass/Menacing by Stalking: At 5:07 p.m., Melissa Wilson reported that a known male who has been advised to stay away from her and her residence had returned. The male, identified as Billy W. Whitley, was located a short distance from the residence and arrested for the listed offenses.

Jan. 10

Possession of Drug Abuse Instruments: At 10:33 p.m., officers were called to a residence in the 300 block of Rose Avenue on a disturbance complaint. During contact with the involved parties, a drug abuse instrument was located in the possession of a male identified as Slade A. Harr, who was arrested for the offense.

Jan. 9

Criminal Damaging: At 1:21 p.m., Mark Pitstick reported that unknown person(s) damaged four windows on an office building in the 200 block of North Fayette Street. The windows appeared to have been shot with a BB/pellet gun.

Violating a Protection Order: At 1:58 p.m. during a routine traffic stop, officers learned that the passenger of the vehicle had a protection order against the driver of the vehicle. The driver, identified as Tony S. Peterman, was arrested for the listed offense and was issued several traffic citations.

Jan. 8

Larceny/Criminal Damaging: At 12:32 p.m., Sharon Anderson, of 1147 Leesburg Ave., reported that sometime overnight, someone broke out the rear window of her vehicle and removed a car battery from the vehicle.

Larceny: At 1:24 p.m., officers responding to Pat Catan’s on a theft located Michael Newsome in the area and found him to be in possession of numerous items he had taken from the store. Theft charges were filed.

Receiving Stolen Property/Criminal Trespass: At 6:58 p.m., officers responding to a call of a male breaking into a vehicle located Stephen C. Jackson in the area and in possession of stolen property from the vehicle. Charges were filed.