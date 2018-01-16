Chamber recognizes Engineer’s Office

With so much snow recently in the area, the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce Ambassador Team recently recognized the Fayette County Engineer’s Office as its “Business of the Month” to say thanks for all their hard work in keeping the roads clear.

The Fayette County Engineer’s Office is located at 1600 Robinson Road, but most of the time the crew is out of the office working on roads and bridges. This time of year, the fleet of 12 snow plows and their dedicated drivers will be on the road up to 16 hours at a time if needed.

Engineer Steve Luebbe said he has great confidence in his crew.

“These guys know what they’re doing and they’ve been doing it a long time,” he said.

Luebbe also encouraged residents to slow down and be safe.

