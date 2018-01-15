Crimes & Traffic reports

Crimes and traffic reports were recently released from Washington Municipal Court:

State of Ohio (Washington C.H.)

Joseph A. Vandyke, 3578 US 22 SE, Apt. 2b, theft, fine $150, court costs $200.90, defendant plead guilty, sentenced to 90 days in jail, suspend 90 days jail, probation for 2 years, pay restitution to be determined by probation department, stay out of Kroger, provide 120 hours community service work.

Graham M. Roberts, 708 East Temple Street, no operator’s license, defendant found not guilty.

Katie M. Creed, 619 Gibbs Avenue, no operator’s license, fine $150, court costs $135, suspend $150 of fine if defendant obtains operator’s license or privileges by Feb. 1, 2018.

Paul D. Hays, South Salem, no operator’s license, fine $150, court costs $135, suspend $150 of fine if defendant obtains operator’s license or privileges by March 1, 2018.

Brock N. Vernon, New Holland, obstructing official business, fine $100, court costs $200.90, defendant sentenced to 90 days in jail, suspend 90 days jail, probation for 1 year, provide 120 hours community service work.

Brock N. Vernon, New Holland, resisting arrest, fine $100, court costs $111.90, defendant sentenced to 60 days jail, 3 days jail credit, 57 days jail suspended if no other similar offense for 3 years.

Brock N. Vernon, New Holland, possession of marijuana, fine $150, court costs $111.90.

Samuel J. Higman, 433 Sycamore Street, obstructing official business, case dismissed per agreement.

Samuel J. Higman, 433 Sycamore Street, disorderly conduct, fine $25, court costs $195.90, defendant sentenced to 10 days jail, suspend all on condition defendant completes 20 hours community service work.

Samuel J. Higman, 433 Sycamore Street, disorderly conduct, fine $25, court costs $190.90.

Samuel J. Higman, 433 Sycamore Street, criminal trespassing, fine $25, court costs $212.20, defendant plead guilty, sentenced to 10 days jail, suspend all on condition defendant completes 20 hours community service work and stay away from 620 East Paint Street, Washington C.H, Ohio.

Samuel J. Higman, 433 Sycamore Street, disorderly conduct, case dismissed per agreement.

Michael L. Ward, 1485 Delaware Street, criminal mischief, case dismissed per plea agreement.

Michael L. Ward, 1485 Delaware Street, disorderly conduct, fine $250, court costs $190.90, defendant sentenced to 30 days jail, suspend 30 days jail, all conditions, 20 hours community service work within 60 days, restitution as directed by probation department, have no contact with Chad Johnson.

Daniel K. Ruth, 421 Grove Avenue, theft, fine $100, court costs $190.90, defendant sentenced to 90 days jail, suspend 90 days jail on condition defendant has no other similar offenses for 2 years, stay out of Walmart, provide 20 hours community service work within 30 days, if failure to complete, 10 days jail will be imposed.

Michael A. Newsome, Bloomingburg, theft, court costs $151.90, Nov. 21, 2017, defendant, represented by attorney Oesterle, state attorney John Scott, defendant waived his rights to a preliminary hearing, bond continued $2,500 O.R., defendant is to stay out of Walmart, case bound over to Fayette County Common Pleas Court for further proceedings.

Tyler R. Adams, 227 North Bend Court, criminal trespassing, court costs $155.90, pursuant to criminal rule 5, case ordered transferred to the Fayette County Common Pleas Court for further proceedings, bond of $250 cash or surety plus $54 cash ordered continued.

Tyler R. Adams, 227 North Bend Courty, receiving stolen property, court costs $174.70, Nov. 20, 2017, defendant, represented by attorney Arington and State attorney Scott, waived his right to a preliminary hearing, bond $2,500 cash or surety plus $85 cash, case bound over to the Fayette County Common Pleas Court for further proceedings.