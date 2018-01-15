14th SATH Valentine Sweetheart Charity Ball set for Feb. 10

The 14th annual SATH Valentine Sweetheart Charity Ball is scheduled for Feb. 10 at the Roberts Centre in Wilmington.

“It’s a very elegant evening and night out with dinner, dancing, hor d’ouvres and desserts,” SATH Executive Director Linda Allen said. “And, you’ll also be helping a charity and supporting SATH and kids with special needs. I can’t think of a better way to spend your money if you’re going to buy your sweetheart something.”

The cost is $100 per couple which includes appetizers, dinner (beef/chicken), dancing, a photo of each couple and door prizes.

The evening will begin with appetizers at 6 p.m., followed by dinner at 7 p.m. and dancing from 8-11 p.m. The attire for the evening is semi-formal/formal.

SATH has reserved rooms if you would like to stay overnight.

Child care is a available during the dinner/dance at a cost of $25 per family. Volunteers from Kamp Dovetail provide the service. The kids are get a meal, snacks, a movie, games and crafts. Allen said newborns, older children and special needs kids can be accommodated.

“And the kids are right across the hall so parents can check on them at anytime,” Allen said.

The charity ball got its start, Allen said, when she was looking for another fundraiser for SATH, a non-profit organization that provides activities, programs and services for children with special needs who reside in Adams, Brown, Clinton, Fayette and Highland counties.

“We were thinking that some special needs kids never get to attend a prom and this was a chance for us to have a ball for some of them. It’s primarily other couples, but a few special needs kids will dress up, maybe get a date, and have a chance to do something they might not otherwise get to experience,” Allen said. “Plus, we’re always looking for ways to raise a little money by providing an event that other people might enjoy.”

If you can’t attend the charity ball but would like to support it, Allen said SATH needs table sponsors. The sponsors’ names are listed in the program and on the table they sponsor.

For tickets or more information, contact Allen at 937-366-6657 or visit www.kampdovetail.com.