Republican Central Committee unanimously appoints Sandy Wilson as Clerk of Courts

The local Republican Central Committee voted Thursday evening to appoint Sandra Wilson as the new Fayette County Clerk of Courts.

Twenty-two members of the Fayette County Republican Central Committee attended the meeting and according to several of the members in attendance, Wilson received all 22 votes.

There were no other candidates who petitioned for the position of Fayette County Clerk of Courts. Wilson will be sworn in to the position at a later date.

Wilson’s appointment to the position comes just after the retirement of former clerk of courts Evelyn Pentzer, who retired in December.

Republican Central Committee chairman Wayne Arnold commended Pentzer’s dedication to the position, and said Wilson seems very enthusiastic about taking over.

“Sandy is a very nice lady and she has been in the courthouse since 2009 working,” said Arnold, adding that she worked for former Judge Nancy Hammond. Arnold said he personally spoke with several lawyers and judges about Wilson’s experience in the courthouse and said everyone of them highly recommended Wilson for the position.

Arnold said the Republican committee has 25 members, but one has deceased, and two did not appear for the meeting.

Arnold said the members who were not present did not effect the meeting or outcome of the vote. Before the vote was taken, Arnold said everyone had an opportunity to ask Wilson questions.

“We had a roll call vote in an open session and everybody was there, and when the roll call was given, they called their name, and they had two ways to vote. You either voted for Sandy or abstained. There was nobody that abstained and everybody voted for her. And then when they voted for her, our treasurer repeated the vote. It was proper — hopefully there’s no controversy on it. Nobody left the room, everybody was there,” said Arnold.

Fayette County Republican Central Committee member Robin Beekman said Wilson has a great background.

“I’m very confident she can handle the job,” said Beekman.

The next open meeting for the Fayette County Republican Central Committee will be held Feb. 8 at 7 p.m. at the Center for Economic Opportunity in Washington Court House.

Beekman said plans this year for the annual Lincoln Day Dinner have been set. The dinner will take place Feb. 19 at 6 p.m. at the Mahan Building, located at the Fayette County Fairgrounds. Beekman said this year’s guest speaker will be Jon Husted, Ohio Secretary of State, who is running for lieutenant governor with gubernatorial candidate Mike DeWine.

Tickets can be purchased for $30 each from any elected official or central committee member, said Beekman.

All are welcome to attend, said Arnold.

