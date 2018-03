The Miami Trace Elementary School held Grandparent Week from Monday through Thursday to allow grandparents the chance to enjoy lunch at the school. Pictured here is Nancy Adams with her grandson on Thursday at the elementary school gym.

The Miami Trace Elementary School held Grandparent Week from Monday through Thursday to allow grandparents the chance to enjoy lunch at the school. Pictured here is Nancy Adams with her grandson on Thursday at the elementary school gym. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2015/09/web1_GrandparentsWeekAtMTElemNancyAdams.jpg The Miami Trace Elementary School held Grandparent Week from Monday through Thursday to allow grandparents the chance to enjoy lunch at the school. Pictured here is Nancy Adams with her grandson on Thursday at the elementary school gym.