FCSO Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals were arrested or cited by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Jan. 10

Charles King III, 23, Washington C.H., receiving stolen property, misuse of credit card.

Jan. 9

Mark Ingles, 26, Greenfield, probation violation.

James Green, 39, New Holland, telecommunication harassment.

Jan. 8

Blaine Bailey, 28, Washington C.H., probation violation.

Jenny Jordan, 28, Washington C.H., probation violation.

Courtny Sanderson, 27, Jeffersonville, probation violation.

Demetre Balahtsis, 23, New Holland, expired registration.

Larry Williams, 41, Jeffersonville, domestic violence.

Jan. 7

Scott Petrie, 57, Medina, assault.

Louie Masso-Rivetti, 56, Greenville, failure to control.

Jan. 6

James Richard, 32, Washington C.H., non-support of dependents (two counts).

David Daniels, 28, Washington C.H., non-support of dependents (two counts).

Sarah Daniels, 55, Washington C.H., aggravated possession of drugs.

Kayla Valentine, 24, Washington C.H., aggravated possession of drugs (two counts).

Bobbie Jo Williams, 36, Jeffersonville, domestic violence, failure to appear.

Myron Brown, 50, Washington C.H., OVI, possession of marijuana, failure to control.

Jan. 5

Charles Johnson, 41, Chillicothe, passing traffic same direction.

Martin Hoagland, 50, Washington C.H., aggravated possession of drugs.

Jan. 4

Christopher Manes, 24, Mt. Sterling, failure to control.

Taylor Jenkins, 22, Mcarthur, probation violation.

Timothy Hayburn, 20, Chillicothe, failure to control.

Glen Davis, 50, Moultire, Ga, failure to control.

Jan. 3

Daniel Drake, 73, Bloomingburg, failure to assure clear distance ahead.

Patricia Near, 51, Sedalia, display of validation.

Dustin Kinder, 19, Washington C.H., failure to appear (two counts), assault.

Sharon Carner, 22, Washington C.H., probation violation.

Daniel Speakman, 23, Washington C.H., probation violation, failure to control, leaving the scene of an accident, seat belt violation, driving under suspension.

Malynnda Cook, 22, Washington C.H., seat belt violation.

Jan. 2

Male, 16, Bloomingburg, criminal damaging.

Maria Carrea-Michaca, 33, Oak Grove, Ky., failure to control.

Elizabeth Sowers, 35, Washington C.H., failure to yield.

Jan. 1

Ronald Ashmore, 55, Jeffersonville, domestic violence.

Paul Myers, 38, Washington C.H., assault.

Ashleigh Baucom, 18, Hillsboro, failure to control.

Joshua Sanderson, 22, Jeffersonville, breaking and entering.