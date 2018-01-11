Thompson Orthodontics helps purchase 3Kick

The Fayette County Family YMCA aims to improve the nation’s health and well-being by providing programs and activities that promote wellness, reduce risk for disease and help others reclaim their health.

These programs and everything else the Y does are in service of making the Ys and communities better. The result is a country that values health and communities that support healthy choices.

The Y utilizes a variety of means to achieve these goals, including continually utilizing the newest technology in equipment and wellness programming. An example of this technology can be seen in the YMCA’s Motion Zone. The area features the BEAM and Three Kick.

The BEAM, made possible by funding provided by McDonald’s of Fayette County, is an interactive virtual playground featuring over 20 active and engaging games for all ages projected from the ceiling onto a 12 foot by 10 foot area. Among the games are hockey, football, drums, keyboard, balloon pop, firecrackers, and pirate ship.

The newest addition to the Motion Zone is the 3Kick. Made possible by Thompson Orthodontics, the 3Kick is designed with resilient foam pads that can be punched, kicked, slapped, or tapped with shoes or bare feet, a fist, or an open palm. A light comes on in the pad and an audible tone sounds when the pad is hit, the light goes off and randomly another comes on.

The 3 Kick provides fun and fitness for all ages and includes individual and competitive modes to improve full body and hand-eye coordination, reaction time, foot work, balance, and mental acuity. Reaction and speed training on the 3Kick elevates heart rate for fat burning and cardio effect. Up to three players can utilize the 3Kick at a time.

The Fayette County Family YMCA will soon offer access to Virtuagym to all members. Virtuagym can be utilized online and through a mobile app to access meal plans and exercise programs and to connect with fitness coaches, compete in contests and track success. YMCA trainers are available to set people up on workouts through Virtuagym and educate them on how to fully utilize the features.

Dr. Sarah Thompson and her family are pictured with a 3Kick, which was purchased with money donated to the Fayette Family YMCA by Thompson Orthodontics. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/01/web1_Thompson-Family-3Kick.jpg Dr. Sarah Thompson and her family are pictured with a 3Kick, which was purchased with money donated to the Fayette Family YMCA by Thompson Orthodontics. The Thompson kids try out the 3Kick. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/01/web1_Thompson-Kids-3Kick.jpg The Thompson kids try out the 3Kick.