‘Fox & Friends’ to visit Hillsboro cafe Jan. 17

“Fox & Friends,” the popular Fox News morning program, is scheduled to broadcast segments live from 6-9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 17, from Momma’s West Main Café in Hillsboro.

The program frequently visits diners and restaurants across the country to speak with local residents about the issues of the day.

Lauren Peikoff, a producer with Fox News, said Hillsboro was selected because of a Washington Post column by Times-Gazette publisher and editor Gary Abernathy inviting “big media” to visit Hillsboro and other communities that strongly supported Donald Trump for president.

“Please, Big Media, continue to explore Hillsboro and other such communities around the nation — communities that seldom were on anyone’s radar, until they decided a presidential election,” Abernathy wrote.

Bobbie Barr and Jeretta Barr, the mother-daughter co-owners of Momma’s West Main Café, said Wednesday they were excited to host the program.

“We’re ecstatic,” said Bobbie Barr, describing her family members as fans of Fox News. She said the Fox morning diner segments help promote communities and bring recognition to the area.

“This is as close to home as you’re going to get,” said Jeretta Barr, noting the diner’s “home-cooked food and hometown atmosphere.”

Bobbie Barr credits Trump, along with assistance from the city, for creating economic conditions favorable to her purchase of the restaurant in June of last year.

“I wanted to do this for 20 years,” she said about owning and operating her own restaurant.

Momma’s West Main Café is located at 131 W. Main St.