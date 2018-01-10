Snowfall could accumulate to six inches

With a slightly warmer week behind it, Fayette County is expected to return to single digit temperatures and inches of precipitation this weekend.

According to weather.com, Thursday is currently expected to remain warmer than recent weeks with a high temperature of 53 degrees and a low temperature of 43 degrees. Showers are expected early and will turn to steady rain later in the day. Thunder is possible and winds could reach around 10 to 15 miles per hour. The evening time will be cloudy with periods of rain after midnight and more thunder. The current chance of rain is 90 percent.

Friday will not see a break in the precipitation as it changes from rain to a wintry mix. The morning high will be 48 degrees before falling sharply to 25 or less. Winds will blow 15 to 25 miles per hour and snow/ice accumulation is expected to be less than one inch during the day. Slowly the precipitation will transition into snow showers late and the temperature will drop to 14 degrees. The wind could pick up by about 5 miles per hour and snow/ice accumulation could be three to five inches for a total of around four to six inches of snow and ice.

Low to no precipitation is expected on Saturday, and temperatures are expected at a high of 17 degrees and a low of 4. Winds will continue to blow at upwards of 20 miles per hour, but are expected to slow down in the evening to 7 miles per hour. Cloudy skies will dominate the day, but are expected to clear after midnight.

Finally, to round out the weekend, Sunday will remain about the same as Saturday. The high temperature is forecasted around 16 degrees and the low temperature is expected at about 6 degrees. No additional precipitation is currently expected, but the skies will remain cloudy throughout the day.

Following a cold start to the week, temperatures are expected to climb above 30 degrees by next Friday and stay there through out the majority of the following week.

Stay with the Record-Herald for more winter weather updates as they become available.

By Martin Graham mgraham@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Martin Graham at (740) 313-0351 or on Twitter @MartiTheNewsGuy

