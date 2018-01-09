Leesburg Ave. blocked following crash

Two vehicles involved in a rear end collision on Leesburg Avenue Tuesday afternoon were towed from the scene. According to a Washington Police Department officer at the accident scene, there were three occupants between the two vehicles. Two people were potentially injured and were transported by Fayette County EMS. The Washington Fire Department also assisted at the scene.

