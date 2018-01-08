WCHCS board elects Lynch president

The Washington Court House City Schools Board of Education named Jennifer Lynch as the 2018 president, and she said she is looking forward to continuing to trend up.

The WCHCS board held its re-organizational meeting on Monday evening at the district office. Past president, Ken Upthegrove, called the meeting to order. Following the pledge of allegiance, Mark Chrisman and Upthegrove took the oath of office. Upthegrove continued by asking for nominations for president and vice president, at which point Lynch and Craig Copas were elected, respectively.

“I think (what I want to do in 2018) is just to follow the vision that has been set by Superintendent Mr. (Tom) Bailey,” said Lynch, who was elected to the position for the third time in her seven years on the board. “We are continuing forward with his culture changes in the district. He has done a lot of that and now is beginning to move it out into the community. We are in full support. Of course also in academic achievement. Students have had some great achievements in our test scores and I would love to see that continue. We are on some very strong forward momentum and I want to see that continue.”

The board members were recognized for Board Recognition Month and were honored with certificates for their service. The board then went into executive session for about 30 minutes.

Bailey began with his report when the board convened after the session. The board approved two authorizations, per his recommendations, that allow him to accept resignations or make offers of employment when the board is not in session. Six employees were approved during the report, including John Enochs as a substitute teacher, and Angela Holley as a first grade teacher at Cherry Hill Primary for the rest of this school year.

Additionally, the board approved a number of other items for the superintendent. These included a list of items for the treasurer, which authorize her to request advancement of tax monies due, make disbursements, transfers, borrow money in anticipation of future tax receipts and invest funds. The board also approved the appointment of the firm of Ennis Britton Co., LPA as special counsel, which is more cost-effective than previous counsel.

Finally, the board reviewed several policy revisions. Policies discussed involved topics of definitions, district-sponsored clubs and activities, personal communication devices, attendance, drug prevention, recognition, student and staff technology acceptable use and safety, and bus driver certification. Two other policies, one concerning amenities for participants at meetings and/or other occasions, and one about district-issued student email accounts were new. All policies were approved unanimously.

Copas echoed the words of Lynch and said he is pleased with Bailey’s work so far and he is looking forward to helping him continue to grow the district.

The next meeting will be on Monday, Feb. 26 at 7 p.m.

By Martin Graham

Reach Martin Graham at (740) 313-0351 or on Twitter @MartiTheNewsGuy

