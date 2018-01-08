Interim Clerk of Courts appointed

The Fayette County Commissioners have appointed longtime courthouse employee, Sandy Wilson, as the interim Fayette County Clerk of Courts in order to fill the vacancy left by the resignation of Evelyn Pentzer.

Pentzer, who served as clerk of courts since 2008, made the decision to retire at the end of 2017. The Fayette County Republican Central Committee will meet Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Center for Economic Opportunity to appoint someone full-time to fill Pentzer’s unexpired term.

Wilson was the only candidate vying for the position as of Monday, according to a member of the Republican Central Committee. Thursday’s meeting is open to the public.

On Monday, it was decided by the commissioners that Tony Anderson will serve as the chairman of the board of commissioners for 2018.

One of Anderson’s goals for this year is to bring a business into the county, he said Monday.

“We’ve invested quite a lot of money out there at the (I-71/US 35) mega-site and we haven’t been able to get a check mark in the win column,” Anderson said. “But we’re still in the game and we’re still trying get something there. Also, over some period of time I’d like to see about 5,000 more people in Fayette County. I think the numbers clearly show that we export 1,200 good people every day to go to a job outside the county. That’s why you’d like to see a big business and then those folks might not spend as much time and energy having to drive for an hour to get to a job.”

In other business so far in 2018, the commissioners reappointed Larry Mayer, of Jeffersonville, and Cody Kirkpatrick, of New Holland, as the commissioners’ appointees to the Fayette County Board of Developmental Disabilities for a term of four years beginning Jan. 1, 2018 and ending Dec. 31, 2021.

