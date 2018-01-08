Chrisman elected chair

Jim Chrisman was elected as chairperson of Washington C.H. City Council and Dale Lynch as vice chair for 2018 during Monday’s council reorganization meeting.

The newest council members, Stephen Shiltz and Caleb Johnson, joined council veterans Chrisman, Lynch, Kendra Hernandez, Ted Hawk and Steve Jennings for a short gathering inside council chambers. The meeting was adjourned following the election of Chrisman and Lynch.

Along with remaining in the black financially in 2018, Chrisman added that the city “needs to continue to promote downtown and the industrial park.” He also added that he would like to see the recreation committee continue to be successful and would like to see some street repair.

This will be Chrisman’s second stint as council chairperson. “My first time as chair was 20 years ago,” he said.

Chrisman and the rest of council will discuss council committee appointments at this Wednesday’s regular meeting.

Also on the agenda for Wednesday’s meeting:

– The second reading of a resolution authorizing City Manager Joe Denen to enter into a contract with Auto Park Fleet for the purchase of a Utilimaster Freightliner Step Van;

– The second reading of a resolution authorizing Denen to enter into an agreement with the Fayette County Commissioners to provide legal counsel for indigent persons;

– The second reading of a resolution authorizing Denen to enter into an agreement with Buxton for the purpose of supplying analytical demographic information to the City of Washington C.H. to promote and attract business; and

– The second reading of a resolution establishing and accepting the Washington Court House 457 plan, a deferred compensation plan, allowing participation in the plan as a payroll deduction.

The meeting will begin at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

