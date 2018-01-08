Crimes & Traffic reports

Crimes and traffic reports were recently released from Washington Municipal Court:

State of Ohio – Washington C.H.

Richard L. Campbell, Bloomingburg, drug instrument/prior, court costs $25, case dismissed per agreement.

Richard L. Campbell, Bloomingburg, possession of drug paraphernalia, case dismissed per agreement.

Richard L. Campbell, Bloomingburg, inducing panic, court costs $25, case dismissed per agreement.

Richard L. Campbell, Bloomingburg, disorderly conduct, case dismissed per agreement.

Richard L. Campbell, Bloomingburg, drug instrument/prior, court costs $25, case dismissed per agreement.

Jamie M. McElwee, Chillicothe, theft, fine $100, court costs $240.90, defendant sentenced to 90 days jail, suspend 90 days jail, probation for 1 year, provide 40 hours community service work, stay out of Walmart, restitution is not necessary (property was recovered).

Catherine A. Voorhees, 703 South Main Street, 38/25 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Jessica L. Dean, 3571 SR 753, traffic control device, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Donald K. Howland, 415 1/2 Cherry Street, obstructing official business, court costs $25, upon the motion of the State/City, the above-captioned matter is hereby dismissed without prejudice.

Donald K. Howland, 415 1/2 Cherry Street, assault, court costs $25, upon the motion of the State/City, the above-captioned matter is hereby dismissed without prejudice.

Donald Z. Carson III, Galloway, Ohio, domestic violence, now comes State/City by and through counsel and moves this court for an order dismissing the above-captioned, 3 years prison, upon motion of the State/City, the above-captioned matter is hereby dismissed without prejudice.

Christopher R. Mills, 615 Willard Street, receiving stolen property, court costs $25, pursuant to request on behalf of counsel for the State of Ohio, and for good cause shown, it is the order of the court that the complaint herein be, and the same hereby is, dismissed without prejudice.

James W. Stewart, 423 Campbell Street, disorderly conduct, fine $100, court costs $200.90, defendant plead guilty, sentenced to 30 days jail, suspend 30 days jail, probation for 1 year, complete counseling as directed.

Kimberly J. Nichols, 1155 Commons Drive, disorderly conduct, fine $100, court costs $145.90, defendant sentenced to 10 days jail, suspend 10 days jail if no other similar offense for 3 years.

Arleana B. Smith, 510 East Paint Street, no operator’s license, fine $150, court costs $135, suspend $150 fine if defendant obtains operator’s license or privilege by March 1, 2018.

April L. Hawkins, 1103 Willard Street, no operator’s license, fine $150, court costs $135, suspend $150 fine if defendant obtains operator’s license or privileges by March 1, 2018.

Evan C. Tyree, 301 North North Street, no operator’s license, fine $150, court costs $135, suspend $150 fine if defendant obtains operator’s license or privileges by Jan. 1, 2018.

Samuel J. Higman, 433 Sycamore Street, disorderly conduct, now comes the State/City by and through counsel, moves the court for an order dismissing the above-captioned, officer failed to appear, upon motion of the State/City, the above-captioned matter is hereby dismissed without prejudice.

Jeffery A. Taylor, Jeffersonville, possession of drug instrument, fine $100, court costs $273.80, defendant sentenced to 90 days jail, suspend 90 days jail and defendant placed on probation for 2 years, complete counseling as directed and provide 120 hours community service work.

Jeffery A. Taylor, Jeffersonville, possession of drug instrument, case dismissed per plea agreement.

Jeffery A. Taylor, Jeffersonville, possession of drug instrument, case dismissed per plea agreement.

Rasean J. Piner, Dayton, possession of drugs, pursuant to request on behalf of counsel for the State of Ohio and for good cause shown, it is hereby an order of the court that the complaint herein be, and the same hereby is, dismissed without prejudice.

Bradley E. Hatfield, 614 Willabar Drive, possession of controlled substance, upon the motion of the State/City, the above-captioned matter is hereby dismissed without prejudice.

Austin M. Copley, 624 Fourth Street, improper handling of a firearm, fine $150, court costs $185.90, defendant plead guilty per agreement, defendant sentenced to 30 days jail, suspend 30 days jail if no other similar offenses for 5 years.

Austin M. Copley, 624 Fourth Street, possession of drug paraphernalia, case dismissed per agreement.

Kasey R. Harper, at large criminal trespassing, fine $100, court costs $145.90, sentenced to 30 days jail.

Austin M. Copley, 624 Fourth Street, no operator’s license, fine $25, court costs $145.

Michael H. Wheatcraft, 119 East Oak Street, no operator’s license, fine $150, court costs $135, 240 hours community service work, 240 hours community work suspended if no other similar offense for 3 years (from Sept. 20, 2017), $150 fine suspended if defendant obtains operator’s license or privilege by March 1, 2018.

Michael H. Wheatcraft, 119 East Oak Street, registration violation, fine $25, court costs $101.

Joshua R. Johnson, Dayton, obstructing official business, fine $150, court costs $226.80, defendant sentenced to 90 days jail, suspend 90 days jail, credit for time served, no similar offenses for 2 years.

Joshua R. Johnson, Dayton, disorderly conduct, fine $150, court costs $111.90.

Joshua R. Johnson, Dayton, criminal trespassing, fine $150, court costs $111.90, defendant sentenced to 30 days jail, suspend 30 days jail, credit for time served, if no other similar offenses for 2 years.

Whitney K. Delong, 220 West Oak Street, inducing panic, dismissed at request of State, defendant recently sentenced to prison.

Robert E. Wilson II, 302 North Main Street, disorderly conduct, fine $20, court costs $190.90, upon motion of the State, charge amended from disorderly conduct (M4) to disorderly conduct (MM), defendant plead no contest, found guilty.

Brandon S. Warner, 713 Broadway Street, fleeing/eluding, court costs $25, case ordered dismissed per plea agreement.

Christopher L. Sharp, 1006 Golfview Drive, disorderly conduct, fine $150, court costs $195.90, upon motion of the State of Ohio (WCH), charge amended from false alarms (M1), defendant sentenced to 30 days jail, suspend 30 days jail if no future offense for 2 years, 20 hours community service work.

Daniel J. Woodson, 634 Columbus Avenue, disorderly conduct, fine $150, court costs $240.90, upon motion of State, charge amended from false alarm (M1) to disorderly conduct (M4), defendant plead guilty, sentenced to 30 days jail, suspend all, 1 year probation, 20 hours community service work, weekly probation to terminate upon completion of service, no other offenses within 2 years.

Brandon S. Warner, 713 Broadway Street, possession of drug instrument, fine $250, court costs $223.80, defendant sentenced to 90 days jail, credit for time served, suspend remaining jail on condition no future offenses for 2 years.

Michael J. Therrien, 422 Lewis Street, hit skip, case ordered dismissed per agreement.

Troy A. Estep, Jeffersonville, violation of probation order, now comes the State of Ohio/City of Washington C.H., by and through counsel and moves this court for an order dismissing the above-captioned, refiled as felony, upon the motion of the State/City, the above-captioned matter is hereby dismissed without prejudice.

Shannon D. Hunt, 1354 Bloomingburg-New Holland Road, no operator’s license, fine $150, court costs $150, defendant plead guilty, provide 15 days of community service work (120 hours).

Courtney M. Case, 727 Leesburg Avenue, fictitious registration, fine $150, court costs $135, case was waived by defendant.

Rusty D. Penwell Jr., 237 Green Street, burglary, court costs $25, pursuant to request on behalf of counsel, for the State of Ohio and for good cause shown, it is the order of the court that the complaint herein be and the same hereby is, dismissed without prejudice.

Timothie K. Penwell, 237 Green Street, burglary, court costs $25, pursuant to request on behalf of counsel for the State of Ohio, and for good cause shown, it is the order of the court that the complaint herein be, and the same hereby is, dismissed without prejudice.

Kasey R. Harper, at large, complicity/theft, court costs $25, pursuant to request on behalf of counsel for the State of Ohio, and for good cause shown, it is the order of the court that the complaint herein be, and the same hereby is, dismissed without prejudice.

Martin J. Hoagland, at large, resisting arrest, fine $500, court costs $145.90, defendant sentenced to 180 days jail.

Martin J. Hoagland, at large, obstructing official business, fine $150, court costs $111.90, defendant sentenced to 90 days jail concurrent.

John W. Smith, 908 Maple Street, domestic violence, court costs $185.90, upon motion of the State/City, the above-captioned matter is hereby dismissed without prejudice upon court costs being paid.

Felicia M. Grim, 769 Aspen Drive, burglary, court costs $25, case dismissed on motion of plaintiff.