Southeast Ohio motorists enjoy some of the only savings at the pump this week

Gas prices in South Central Ohio dropped by a nickel this week to $2.455 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Pump prices are volatile across the Great Lakes and Central states with prices increasing as much as six cents and decreasing as much as three cents on the week. Motorists in Ohio (-7 cents) are some of the only ones in the region with reprieve at the pump.

Gasoline inventory increased in the region, adding 2.7 million barrels on the week. That brings the latest measurement total to 50.8 million barrels. According to the EIA, this is the largest one-week increase and highest supply levels the region has seen since end of September 2017.

This week’s average prices: South Central Ohio Average $2.455

Average price during the week of Jan. 2, 2018 $2.504

Average price during the week of Jan. 9, 2017 $2.423

Here is the price per gallon of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$2.471 Athens

$2.493 Chillicothe

$2.408 Columbiana

$2.404 East Liverpool

$2.475 Gallipolis

$2.451 Hillsboro

$2.415 Ironton

$2.553 Jackson

$2.482 Logan

$2.320 Marietta

$2.438 Portsmouth

$2.440 Steubenville

$2.477 Washington Court House

$2.545 Waverly

On the National Front

The national gas price average has held steady at $2.49 for nine straight days. Many motorists across the country are seeing more expensive gas prices on the week, while prices are cheaper for a select few states. Motorists can find gas for $2.50 or less at 64 percent of gas stations nationwide. The cheapest gas can be found in Missouri ($2.23).

At the close of Friday’s formal trading session on the NYMEX, West Texas Intermediate decreased 57 cents to settle at $61.44.

Although the market dropped slightly last week, end of the year gains were significant according to the EIA. Among the 2017 U.S. crude highlights were:

– Crude oil prices at the end of the year were the highest year-end prices since 2013;

– U.S. crude production increased by more than 384,000 b/d to 9.2 million b/d (based on confirmed data through September 2017); and

– Crude oil exports averaged 1 million b/d through October 2017 – a record high and increase of 445,000 b/d from the 2016 average.

These facts have given the market greater optimism about the potential of prices continuing to climb in 2018, as OPEC’s agreement to reduce production will remain in effect through the end of this year and will help to restrain growing inventories. However, growing U.S. production amid higher global demand growth has given some pause to these optimistic market observations. U.S. production rates in coming months will give a clearer picture.

Drivers can find current gas prices along their route with the free AAA Mobile app for iPhone, iPad, and Android. The app can also be used to map a route, find discounts, book a hotel and access AAA roadside assistance. Learn more at AAA.com/mobile.

AAA East Central is a not-for-profit association with 81 local offices in Kentucky, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia serving 2.7 million members. News releases are available at news.eastcentral.aaa.com. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook.