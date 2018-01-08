Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

Jan. 7

Possession of Drugs/Drug Paraphernalia: At 12:48 p.m., officers responding to a call of suspicious person found Christian P. Ruth to be in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. Charges were filed.

Violation of Protection Order: At 8:45 p.m., officers were called to 508 Western Ave. and found Angela Leisure and Ronald Leisure in the home together. Officers also found that Angela was listed as a protected person in a protection order against Ronald. Ronald Leisure was charged with violation of a protection order.

Jan. 6

Theft/Criminal Damaging: At 11:25 a.m., the owner of Precision Auto and Transmission on Dayton Avenue reported that unknown person(s) entered a customer’s vehicle while it was parked on the lot, removed property and damaged the dash.

Theft: At 7:41 p.m., Jennifer Collins reported that unknown person(s) removed money from her residence.

Violating a Protection Order: At 9:27 p.m., a man reported that another male who he has a protection order against was violating it by his actions. Officers investigated the complaint and found that a violation had occurred. Derek J. Myers was located and arrested for the offense.

Jan. 5

Criminal Damaging: At 4:43 p.m., Rhonda Penn reported that unknown person(s) damaged the driver side of her vehicle by striking it with an unknown object.

Cruelty to Animals/Theft/Obstructing Official Business/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia: At 5:19 p.m., officers were called to Walmart to check on a dog that had been tied to a post outside the store in the below freezing temperatures and the owner was nowhere around. Officers checked the store and had announcements made, but did not locate anyone claiming the dog. After further checking of the store, a male was located who advised the dog was his. The male was also found to have concealed merchandise on his person and was found in possession of drug paraphernalia. The male, identified as Troy R. Baker, was arrested for the listed offenses.

Jan. 4

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia: At 4:57 a.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of Clemson Plaza in reference to a drug overdose. Officers made contact with the offender, Craig A. Mosier, who was revived with Narcan. Drug paraphernalia was located near the offender. Mosier was served a summons for the listed offense.

Jan. 3

Criminal Damaging: At 6:21 p.m., officers responded to the 800 block of East Paint Street in reference to a criminal damaging complaint. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the complainant, Amber N. Woods, who advised that her boyfriend, Christopher E. Holt, allegedly damaged her front door. The victim was referred to the city solicitor for the possible filing of charges.

Obstructing Official Business: At 7:29 p.m., officers made contact with Savannah L. Mitchem, who was being questioned in reference to a traffic crash. Mitchem hindered the investigation of officers. The listed offender was subsequently charged with the listed offense.

Jan. 2

Theft: At 1:20 p.m., officers responded to the 900 block of Washington Avenue in reference to a theft complaint. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the complainant, Charles A. Gibson, who advised that unknown person(s) removed money and a debit card from his wallet. A theft report was taken on the victim’s behalf.