Crimes & Traffic Reports

Crimes and traffic reports were recently released from Washington Municipal Court:

State of Ohio/Sheriff’s Office

Robert L. Deitchel Jr. 197 Joanne Drive, Apt. 17, burglary/felony, court costs $191, preliminary hearing waived, bound over to the Common Pleas Court for further proceedings, continue bond.

State of Ohio/Washington C.H.

Tiffini M. Ayres, 53 Residence Drive, disorderly conduct, fine $150, court costs $145.90, defendant sentenced to 10 days jail, suspend jail if defendant has no other similar offenses for 3 years.

Virginia K. Knox, 820 Highland Avenue, theft, fine $100, court costs $200.90, defendant sentenced to 60 days jail, suspend 60 days jail and defendant placed on probation for 1 year, stay out of Ace Hardware and provide 40 hours community service work, restitution already paid.

Virginia K. Knox, 820 Highland Avenue, obstructing official business, fine $100, court costs $91, defendant sentenced to 10 days jail, suspend 10 days jail if defendant has no other similar offenses for 2 years.

James A. Ross, 223 Fayette Street, possession of drug paraphernalia, fine $150, court costs $205.90, defendant sentenced to 30 days jail, suspend 30 days jail, probation for 1 year, complete an assessment and any Fayette Recovery Center counseling recommended, provide 80 hours community service work.

Dereck A. Meddock, Sabina, theft, fine $100, court costs $200.90, defendant sentenced to 90 days jail, suspend 90 days jail, probation for 2 years, stay out of Ace Hardware, pay restitution, if any, to be determined by probation department, provide 15 days community service work, 120 hours consecutive except probation terms.

Dereck A. Meddock, Sabina, theft, fine $100, court costs $200.90, defendant sentenced to 90 days jail, suspend 90 days jail, probation for 2 years, stay out of Ace Hardware, pay restitution, if any, to be determined by probation department, provide 15 days community service work, 120 hours.

Scott T. Green, 820 Highland Avenue, obstructing justice, fine $100, court costs $145.90, defendant sentenced to 10 days jail, suspend 10 days jail if no other similar offense for 2 years.

Michael A. Newsome, Bloomingburg, no operator’s license, fine $150, court costs $135, suspend $150 fine if defendant obtains operator’s license or privilege by March 1, 2018.

Michael A. Newsome, Bloomingburg, unsafe vehicle, court costs $101, costs only.

Michael A. Newsome, Bloomingburg, cracked windshield, fine $25, court costs $101.

Jordan T. Rouch, 833 Independence, no operator’s license, fine $150, court costs $135, suspend fine if defendant obtains operator’s license or privileges by March 1, 2018.

Melissa A. Funk, 1250 Rawlings Street, no operator’s license, fine $150, court costs $135, suspend $150 fine if defendant obtains operator’s license or privilege by March 1, 2018.

Sarah R. Karber, 240 Chestnut Street, inducing panic, court costs $25, case dismissed.

Holden A. Whaley, 314 Hopkins Street, child endangerment, court costs $25, upon motion of the State/City, the above-captioned matter is hereby dismissed without prejudice.

William Z. Wolfe, Cuba, Ohio, criminal damages, court costs $25, now comes State/City by and through counsel, moves the court to order dismissing above, victim has been made whole and wants the case dismissed, upon motion of State/City, the above-captioned matter is dismissed without prejudice.

Angel L. Caldwell, 2196 Miami Trace Road, falsification, upon the motion of the State/City, the above-captioned matter is hereby dismissed without prejudice.

Kasey R. Harper, 113 East Market Street, disorderly conduct, fine $75, court costs $190.90, upon motion of the State, charge amended from obstructing official business to disorderly conduct, defendant pled guilty per agreement.

Sarah R. Karber, 240 Chestnut Street, possession of drug paraphernalia, fine $150, court costs $245.90, upon motion of the State, charge amended from possession of drug instrument to possession of drug paraphernalia, defendant pled guilty per agreement, sentence 30 days jail, suspend jail, probation for 2 years, complete counseling and vivitrol program, 80 hours community service work, report twice a week for six weeks.

Sarah R. Karber, 240 Chestnut Street, possession of marijuana, case dismissed per agreement.

Cole W. Hagler, 630 Clinton Avenue, disorderly conduct, fine $100, court costs $195.90, upon motion of the State, charge amended from criminal trespassing to disorderly conduct, defendant pled guilty per agreement.

Jonathon J. Smith, c/o Fayette County Jail, domestic violence, fine $150, court costs $847.90, defendant sentenced to 180 days jail, credit for 21 days, jail balance suspended, probation for 2 years, complete an assessment and any counseling recommended, no contact with Kristy Bain, house arrest electronic monitor 60 days.

Jonathon J. Smith, c/o Fayette County Jail, obstructing official business, case ordered dismissed per agreement.

Penny L. Draves, 1018 Country Club Court, possession drug paraphernalia, fine $150, court costs $242.90, upon motion of the State, charge amended from possession drug instrument, defendant sentenced 30 days jail, suspend 30 days jail, probation 2 years, complete counseling (residential) as directed.

Clayton J. Shoults, 1117 Yeoman Street, trafficking drugs, court costs $153.90, matter came to a preliminary hearing with the defendant, attorney Kristina Oesterle, State assistant co prosecutor Sean Abbott, the defendant, having waived in writing his right to a preliminary hearing was ordered bound over to the Fayette County Common Pleas Court, bond ordered continued as posted.

John M. Brown, 3530 US 35 SE, OVI/breath/high, fine $450, court costs $185, defendant sentenced to 13 days jail, suspend 10 days jail if no other similar offense for 5 years, driver intervention program ok by March 1, 2018, operator’s license suspended for 1 year beginning July 30, 2017, privilege ok Nov. 2, 2017, terminate administrative license suspension.

John M. Brown, 3530 US 35 SE, OVI/alcohol/drug, case ordered dismissed.

Sarah R. Karber, 240 Chestnut Street, no operator’s license, fine $50, court costs $155, 20 hours community service work.

Joseph Simmons Jr., 613 Village Court, Apt. F, domestic violence, court costs $153.90, pursuant to criminal rule 5 and request by the State of Ohio, the case ordered transferred to the Fayette County Common Pleas Court for further proceedings, bond amended to $3,000 unsecured appearance release subject house arrest electronic monitor, no contact with Chelse Lyons.

Joseph Simmons Jr., 613 Village Court, Apt. F, abduction, court costs $163.90, matter came to a preliminary hearing, the defendant with attorney Kristina Oesterle and State assistant prosecutor Sean Abbott, the defendant, having waived in writing his right to a preliminary hearing, hereby bound over to the Fayette County Common Pleas Court, bond amended $5,000 unsecured, house arrest electronic monitor, ordered to begin counseling at Scioto Paint Valley Mental Health Clinic.

Jeremiah R. Hall, 1535 Grace Street, inducing panic, fine $150, court costs $917.70, defendant sentenced 180 days jail, suspend 180 days jail, probation for 2 years, complete counseling as directed, house arrest electronic monitor 60 days, report daily to probation for 15 days, then twice a week for six weeks, provide 120 hours community service work.

Ethan L. Lightle, Bainbridge, possession of drug instrument, fine $150, court costs $220.90, defendant sentenced 90 days jail, credit 3 days served, suspend balance and defendant placed on probation for 2 years, provide 120 hours community service work, complete counseling as directed.

Elijah C. Plair, 404 Main Street, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, now comes the State of Ohio and moves the court to dismiss the complaint without prejudice, pursuant to request on behalf of counsel for State of Ohio and for good cause shown, it is an order of the court the complaint herein be dismissed without prejudice.

William A. Crawford II, New Holland, possession of drug paraphernalia, fine $150, court costs $306.80, defendant sentenced to 30 days jail, four days jail credit, balance of 26 days suspended, probation for 2 years, complete an assessment and any counseling recommended.