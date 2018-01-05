Smokin’ Ham Band to perform at Valentine’s Dance

The Smokin’ Ham Band will perform at the Mahan Building on the Fayette County fairgrounds Feb. 10 for a Valentine’s Dance.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the band will start at 7:30 p.m. Groups may reserve a table for eight or more people and food will be served. Additionally, a full cash bar will be available and there will be a dance floor.

For more information or to purchase tickets in advance call (740) 335-5856. Proceeds will benefit the Fayette County Agricultural Society.

The Smokin’ Ham Band will perform for a Valentine’s Dance at the Fayette County fairgrounds on Feb. 10. The Fayette County Ag Society recently thanked its sponsors. Pictured (L to R) Wayne Arnold with the Ag Society, sponsor Bruce Collins of Collins Septic, sponsor Jason Gentry of Becks Seed, Amanda Ivey with the Ag Society and sponsor Crop Production representative Dennis Garringer. Other sponsors for the event include Gustin Seed Farm, 3-C Cab, Amore Pizza, Community Sanitation and Metzger Ins-Western Reserve Ins. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/01/web1_AgSocietySmokinHam.jpg The Smokin’ Ham Band will perform for a Valentine’s Dance at the Fayette County fairgrounds on Feb. 10. The Fayette County Ag Society recently thanked its sponsors. Pictured (L to R) Wayne Arnold with the Ag Society, sponsor Bruce Collins of Collins Septic, sponsor Jason Gentry of Becks Seed, Amanda Ivey with the Ag Society and sponsor Crop Production representative Dennis Garringer. Other sponsors for the event include Gustin Seed Farm, 3-C Cab, Amore Pizza, Community Sanitation and Metzger Ins-Western Reserve Ins.