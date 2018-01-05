American Legion Riders refurbish wheelchair

Thanks to donations from the community, the American Legion Riders Post 25 has refurbished a wheelchair to be used by a local veteran.

Last year around June, the Southern Ohio Buckeye Bikers (SOBB) donated $500 to the American Legion Riders. According to American Legion Riders historian and past vice president, Brian Finney, SOBB suggested they use the money to support local veterans. It was around this time they decided to refurbish a wheelchair that been donated to the group by Mary Howland.

“After the chair was donated and we decided what we wanted to do, we went and bought the battery for it,” Finney said. “Those batteries are over 400 dollars, so that pretty much shot the $500.”

Jim Cooper, a member of the American Legion Riders, said that the materials for the repairs were donated by Brett Joseph at Pat Catan’s, and another local, Barb Jones, took the time to complete the sewing.

“Once we got it all cleaned up we donated it to the Fayette County Veterans Affairs and Amy Jackson,” Finney said. “This is one way we have decided to help the veterans of Fayette County. Whoever needs a wheelchair now, Amy can decide to give it out. When people come in who need a wheelchair, they may wait several months to get the approval from the VA. But she can give someone the chair now. With proper care that thing could last for years.”

Finney said if something were to happen and the chair was no longer being used, it would be returned to the Veterans Affairs and they could use it again for a different veteran. Overall though, both Cooper and Finney were thankful for the many volunteers and donations from the community to help complete this project.

“Until we get things finalized on a few of our other projects, we are just kicking off the new year,” Finney said. “We are still taking canned and non-perishable food items through February 1 to donate as part of our Polar Bear Run, which was held on January 1. We really appreciated all the work that has been done and we look forward to continuing to help veterans in 2018.”

For more information about the American Legion Riders Post 25, contact the American Legion Post 25 at (740) 335-4990 or visit the post at 1240 US 22 in Washington Court House.

The Southern Ohio Buckeye Bikers donated a check for $500 to the American Legion Riders Post 25 last year to be used to assist local veterans. The riders decided to use the money to refurbish a wheelchair that had been donated. Pictured (L to R): Jimmy “Chicken Man” Morrison, Brian Finney, Gary Benson, DJ Jenkins and Sandy Rodgers. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/01/web1_IMG_0565.jpg The Southern Ohio Buckeye Bikers donated a check for $500 to the American Legion Riders Post 25 last year to be used to assist local veterans. The riders decided to use the money to refurbish a wheelchair that had been donated. Pictured (L to R): Jimmy “Chicken Man” Morrison, Brian Finney, Gary Benson, DJ Jenkins and Sandy Rodgers. The American Legion Riders Post 25 with the fully refurbished wheelchair when they donated it to Fayette County Veterans Affairs and Amy Jackson to be used for a local veteran. Pictured (L to R): Amy Jackson, Fran Cooper, Terry Adkins, Brian Finney and Jim Cooper. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/01/web1_IMG_0696.jpg The American Legion Riders Post 25 with the fully refurbished wheelchair when they donated it to Fayette County Veterans Affairs and Amy Jackson to be used for a local veteran. Pictured (L to R): Amy Jackson, Fran Cooper, Terry Adkins, Brian Finney and Jim Cooper.

By Martin Graham mgraham@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Martin Graham at (740) 313-0351 or on Twitter @MartiTheNewsGuy

