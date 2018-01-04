Crimes & Traffic Reports

Crimes and traffic reports were recently released from Washington Municipal Court:

State of Ohio (Fayette County Sheriff’s Office)

Tristan C. Streitenberger, 112 East Circle Avenue, failure to yield right of way, fine $125, court costs $155, suspend $25 of fine if paid within 90 days.

Michael K. Manor, 442 Staunton Jasper Road, non compliance, fine $150, court costs $155, suspend $150 of fine if defendant obtains operator’s license or privileges by March 1, 2018.

Michael K. Manor, 442 Staunton Jasper Road, failure to control, court costs $121, defendant assessed costs only.

Patrice L. Waddell, Columbus, theft, pursuant to request on behalf of counsel for the State of Ohio, and for good cause shown, it is the order of the court that the complaint herein be, and the same hereby is, dismissed without prejudice.

Patrice L. Waddell, Columbus, obstructing, pursuant to request on behalf of counsel for the State of Ohio, and for good cause shown, it is the order of the court that the complaint herein be, and the same hereby is, dismissed without prejudice.

Heather M. Sutton, Bloomingburg, illegal conveyance, court costs $172, on Nov. 20, 2017, the defendant, represented by attorney Hapner and State attorney Scott, defendant waived her right to a preliminary hearing, bond amended from $2,500 cash/surety + $85 cash and $2,500 O.R. bond, case bound over to the Fayette County Common Pleas Court for further proceedings.

Heather M. Sutton, Bloomingburg, possession of drug paraphernalia, court costs $128, pursuant to criminal rule 5, cases ordered transferred to the Fayette County Common Pleas Court for further proceeding, bond continued.

Heather M. Sutton, Bloomingburg, drug abuse, court costs $128, pursuant to criminal rule 5, cases ordered transferred to Fayette County Common Pleas Court for further proceedings, bond continued.

Amanda Knisley, 379 Flakes Ford Road, stop sign, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Delaney Greer, 910 Glenn Avenue, 71/55 speed, fine $70, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Cheryl L. Turner, Xenia, 70/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Bradley C. Flint, Leesburg, 70/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Carl F. Nance, 1485 Dennis Street, domestic violence, whereas, the defendant has complied with all terms and conditions of diversion, therefore, it is hereby an order of this court to terminate the defendant’s diversion as a successful completion and dismiss the case.

Shelby E. Travis, 2001 Heritage Drive, assault, whereas, the defendant has complied with all terms and conditions of diversion, therefore, it is hereby an order of this court to terminate the defendant’s diversion as a successful completion and dismiss the case.

Mandy Franks, 1514 Miami Trace Road, disorderly conduct, defendant has complied with all terms and conditions of diversion, therefore, it is hereby an order of this court to terminate the defendant’s diversion as a successful completion and dismiss the case.

Heather M. Sutton, Bloomingburg, dangerous drugs, court costs $168, pursuant to criminal rule 5, cases ordered transferred to the Fayette County Common Pleas Court for further proceeding, bond continued.

Travis L. Davis, 3647 Washington-Waterloo Road, 75/55 speed, fine $70, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Calvin F. Osborne, Peebles, Ohio, improper backing, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Robert L. Deitchel Jr., 197 Joanne Drive, Apt. 17, theft, court costs $171, transferred per criminal rule 5

Joshua R. Johnson, Dayton, possession of marijuana, fine $150, court costs $125.

Scott A. Dudley, 524 Gregg Street, disorderly conduct, fine $150, court costs $162.

Malea Comer, Bainbridge, 70/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Obrian C. Coss, Cincinnati, driving under suspension, fine $150, court costs $255.

Obrian C. Coss, Cincinnati, 90/70 speed, fine $150, court costs $121.

Nathanial Ryan, Bloomingburg, failure to reinstate, fine $150, court costs $135, defendant sentenced to 40 hours community service work, suspend all on condition obtain valid license within 6 months.

Nathanial Ryan, Bloomingburg, registration violation, fine $150, court costs $101.

Brahim Diallo, Canal Winchester, Ohio, assured clear distance ahead, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Kimberly G. Sagar, Columbus, failure to reinstate, fine $150, court costs $155.

Kimberly G. Sagar, Columbus, assured clear distance ahead, fine $150, court costs $121, restitution as directed.

Kimerbly G. Sagar, Columbus, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $121.

Michael A. Penwell Jr., Jeffersonville, failure to control, fine $150, court costs $155.

David D. Rinehart, Jamestown, Ohio, no operator’s license, fine $150, court costs $155, upon motion of the State of Ohio, amended from 12-point suspension, sentenced 40 hours community service, suspend all on condition defendant obtains license within 6 months.

David D. Rinehart, Jamestown, Ohio, driving in marked lane, fine $150, court costs $121.

Ryan Saxour, Mt. Sterling, Ohio, failure to reinstate, fine $150, court costs $160, defendant sentenced 40 hours community service, suspend all on condition defendant obtain valid license within 6 months.

Ryan Saxour, Mt. Sterling, Ohio, failure to control, fine $150, court costs $121, restitution as directed.

Michael L. Ward, 1485 Delaware Street, failure to control, fine $150, court costs $155.

Durrell J. Neitz, 94 Jamison Road 137, domestic violence, now comes the State of Ohio, City of Washington C.H. by and through counsel, moves this court for an order dismissing the above-captioned, defendant has dementia and is under hospice care, victim wants charges dismissed – dismissed without prejudice.

Dillon Faulconer, Hillsboro, possession of alcohol under age, fine $100, court costs $186.

Dillon Faulconer, Hillsboro, physical control, fine $450, court costs $190, sentenced 13 days jail, suspend 10 days jail if defendant has no other similar offenses for 5 years, driver intervention program by March 1, 2018, terminate administrative license suspension.

Dillon Faulconer, Hillsboro, OVI/alcohol/drug, case dismissed per plea agreement.

Dillon Faulconer, Hillsboro, failure to control, case dismissed per plea agreement.

Cindy L. Mead, Wilmington, improper passing, defendant found not guilty.

Matthew M. Wolfe, Mooresfield, W. Va., failure to control, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Larry Pollard, Bloomingburg, pandering obscenity, court costs $173, preliminary hearing waived, bound over to Common Pleas Court, continue bond.

Larry Pollard, Bloomingburg, obscenity minor, court costs $131, preliminary hearing waived, bound over to Common Pleas Court, continue bond.

Larry Pollard, Bloomingburg, minor nudity, court costs $131, preliminary hearing waived, bound over to Common Pleas Court, continue bond.