Accident involving semi Wednesday on I-71

A semi-truck and another vehicle were involved in a crash Wednesday morning on Interstate 71, just south of the Bloomingburg exit. The semi reportedly trapped a driver inside during the accident, but there were no serious injuries reported. The semi was moved from the vehicle when this photo was taken. No other details were available as of press time.

