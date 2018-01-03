Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Jan. 1

Roberta L. Dunn, 31, 1145 Commons Drive, disorderly conduct (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

Kalika A. Wilson, 21, 812 Washington Ave., OVI per se, OVI.

Joshua R. Teasley, 23, 158 Summit Lane, domestic violence (first-degree misdemeanor), unlawful restraint (third-degree misdemeanor).

Donald E. Johnson, 42, at large, theft (fifth-degree felony), breaking & entering (fifth-degree felony), criminal damaging (second-degree misdemeanor).

Andrew A. Johnson, 23, at large, theft (fifth-degree felony), theft, breaking & entering.

Jason E. Perry, 39, 1306 Nelson Plaza, domestic violence.

Janice Ryan, 31, 1343 Willard St., expired registration.

Drew J. Harrop, 18, Sabina, obstructing.

Dustin M. Frazier, 34, 710 E. Paint St., no operator’s license.

Dec. 31

Melinda J. Justice, 39, 602 Peabody Ave., theft.

Andrew A. Johnson, 23, at large, receiving stolen property (fifth-degree felony), theft (first-degree misdemeanor), receiving stolen property (first-degree misdemeanor).

Donald E. Johnson, 42, at large, receiving stolen property (fifth-degree felony).

Chelsea D. Johnson, 22, at large, receiving stolen property (fifth-degree felony).

Donald E. Johnson, 42, at large, receiving stolen property (fifth-degree felony), forgery (fifth-degree felony).

Dec. 30

Jason L. Sigman, 48, Jeffersonville, bench warrant – failure to comply.

Brittany E. McCoy, 426 Kathryn St., speed.

Cheryl A. Pedrick, 41, at large, no operator’s license.

Dec. 29

Brian L. Moore, 36, New Holland, unsafe vehicle.

Ronnie C. Leisure, 55, 508 Western Ave., domestic violence.

Thomas E. Henize, 65, 3500 Culpepper Trace, red light violation.

Dec. 28

Sherry Jinks, 31, 301 W. Circle St., speed 40/25, no operator’s license.

Jeremiah M. Curtis, 32, Kingston, Ohio, no operator’s license.

Dec. 27

Samantha A. Snodgrass, 22, Greenfield, no operator’s license.

Zachariah L. Saxour, 34, at large, bench warrant – failure to appear.

James L. Thompson, 48, 1001 Lewis St., Apt. 15, flashing red light violation, no operator’s license.

Trenton S. Kuhn, 30, Bainbridge, no operator’s license.

Jason Haines, 41, 413 Sixth St., failure to assure clear distance ahead.

Dec. 26

Tracy L. Hawk, 32, Jeffersonville, OVI, stop sign violation, failure to control/weaving.

Shawn W. Yoakum, 26, at large, bench warrant – failure to comply.

Joseph P. Simmons, 30, 613 Village Court, Apt. F, civil protection order violation.

Dec. 23

Mario Luna, 25, 236 Green St., disorderly conduct.

Shawn W. Yoakum, 26, at large, bench warrant – failure to comply, bench warrant – failure to comply, possession of drug abuse instruments.

Austin D. Grubb, 21, Greenfield, possession of drug abuse instruments, possession of drug abuse instruments, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dec. 22

Andrew A. Johnson, 23, 830 Washington Ave., receiving stolen property (fifth-degree felony), forgery (fifth-degree felony), theft (first-degree misdemeanor).

Troy R. Baker, 21, 203 N. Fayette St., bench warrant – failure to comply, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nicole E. Vanover, 26, 1175 Commons Drive, theft (first-degree misdemeanor).

Jonathan H. Warner, 43, 248 N. Bend Court, theft (first-degree misdemeanor).