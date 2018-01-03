Jeep crashes into Broadway Street house

At approximately 1 p.m. Wednesday, a Jeep Cherokee driven by a 17-year-old male from Washington Court House crashed into a house in the 400 block of Broadway Street. The driver was traveling on Short Street and failed to yield at a stop sign, crossed both lanes of Broadway Street, collided with a small tree, and crashed into the front of the residence, according to authorities. At the time of the accident Short Street was still covered with snow and ice. Witnesses reported a woman with several children reside in the house but that no one was home at the time of the accident. A woman at the scene said that just prior to the accident, she had picked up her grandchildren from the house to take them out to lunch. The Washington Police Department and the Washington Fire Department responded to the accident. The driver appeared to have a minor injury but no one was transported by squad to the hospital, according to the Washington Fire Department. The house was left with structural damage and a broken window. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

