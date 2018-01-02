Miami Trace Local Schools delayed Wednesday due to weather

A two-hour school delay was issued by Miami Trace Local Schools for Wednesday, January 3, due to cold weather.

Miami Trace Local Schools posted a notice to Facebook at approximately 5:30 p.m. today advising parents and students of the delay and wrote that the delay is due to ‘wind chill and to ensure that transportation is operational during these cold temperatures.’

A wind chill advisory is in effect overnight until noon Wednesday. The National Weather Service predicts wind chill temperatures will range from 10 to 20 degree below zero.

The National Weather Service warns the cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes to exposed skin.

