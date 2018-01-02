Mason retires after 25 years of service

The Fayette County Veteran Service Center held a retirement party for John Mason last week to honor his 25 years of service as a board commissioner.

Mason served his country as a Navy radar specialist from 1958 into 1962. Upon returning to civilian life, Mason went to work at Armco and stayed 40 years. In 1993, he applied for a position on the Veteran Service Board of Commissioners and served the veteran community for 25 years.

Mason was stationed out of San Diego with two tours in the West Pacific. Mason also served in the Formosa Straights and the coast of Taiwan. While on this last named tour, the crew was presented with awards for service from the Taiwan government. Mason also served on the USS Shield, which was an experimental ship with a boiler that made the ship as fast, or faster, than a destroyer. The crew of the USS Shield holds yearly reunions which Mason attended.

Mason was also active in the Armco employee reunions efforts. During Mason’s tenure as a Veteran Service Commissioner, he filled the positions of secretary, vice president and 10 years as president under four veteran officers: Bernard Witherspoon, Ed Warning, Ron Sword and Amy Jackson. Mason also served as a member of the Fayette County Veteran Honor Guard.

Mason shared that “he was proud to serve a country like ours. He was honored to serve his community through the Honor Guard and relished his time on the Veteran Commission Board.” Mason and his wife Polly are on hiatus until May when they will return to Ohio.

