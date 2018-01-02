Two speakers to visit Groundhog Breakfast

The sixth-annual Chamber Groundhog’s Day Breakfast will be held on Feb. 2 with two speakers to join in the early morning meal.

With McDonald’s of Fayette County as the corporate sponsor, the event will be held from 7 to 9 a.m. at the Mahan Building on the Fayette County Fairgrounds. According to Fayette County Chamber of Commerce President Whitney Gentry, Nick Epifano, owner and operator of the McDonald’s of Fayette County, was one of the driving forces behind the event when he was on the chamber board.

“Nick’s company has been the corporate sponsor since the beginning,” Gentry said. “The idea behind it was to have a business forecast meeting at the beginning of the year for our members. We try to have a pertinent speaker each year that will be of benefit to our members. Also, since agriculture is a large part of our economy, we have a speaker who will touch on that segment of the business community as well.”

The first speaker is David T. Daniels, director of the Ohio Department of Agriculture. According to a bio from Gentry, during his career of public service he fought against unnecessary red tape and regulations and to foster a healthy business climate to create new opportunities for jobs. Following four successful terms in the Ohio House of Representatives, he was elected to the Ohio Senate in 2010 to serve the families of the 17th Ohio Senate District.

Prior to being elected to the Ohio General Assembly, Daniels served four years on the Greenfield City Council and eight as mayor. He also served as a Highland County Commissioner for six years. In addition to providing leadership for the agricultural industry, the director of agriculture administers numerous regulatory, food safety, and consumer protection programs for the benefit of all Ohioans.

The second speaker is Dr. Steven Stovall, associate professor of management at Wilmington College. According to a bio from Gentry, as an entrepreneur Stovall has started four companies. In addition, he has held executive positions with a Fortune 500 company in the fields of sales and human resources management. As a management consultant, he has worked with hundreds of companies throughout North, Central, and South America. Stovall is also president of The Stovall Group, LLC and brings to the classroom a wealth of real-world business experience.

Dr. Stovall is a professional speaker having conducted thousands of workshops on management, supervision, sexual harassment avoidance, team building, stress and time management, motivation, increasing sales, improving customer service, and other topics. As a writer, he has over 400 items in print in various magazines and journals, including works as a columnist for several national business publications. He was founder and editor of Customer Service Report, an international bimonthly publication devoted to customer service. Finally, Dr. Stovall has written four books on business-related topics.

“We are excited to have our speakers coming from so close to home, Director Daniels is a native of Greenfield and Dr. Stovall is a professor at Wilmington College,” Gentry said. “It is open to the public, so anyone is welcome to attend – it’s an early day but an informative day and a great networking opportunity.”

Those who wish to attend can RSVP online at business.fayettecountyohio.com/events/details/annual-groundhog-s-day-breakfast-95. Additionally to RSVP, visit the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce at 206 E. Court St. or call (740) 335-0761.

