Crimes & Traffic reports

Crimes and traffic reports were recently released from Washington Municipal Court:

State of Ohio (Sheriff)

Christina N. Payne, Bloomingburg, wrongful entrustment, fine $150, court costs $155.

Christina N. Payne, Bloomingburg, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $121.

Amber N. Hyer, Bloomingburg, registration violation, court costs $155, costs only.

Craig W. Davis, Greenfield, failure to control, defendant pleaded no contest, defendant found not guilty.

Jan C. Smith, Greenfield, non-compliance/FRA suspension, fine $150, court costs $155, suspend fine if defendant obtains operator’s license or privilege by March 1, 2018.

Jan C. Smith, Greenfield, stop sign, fine $100, court costs $121.

Jerry R. Stewart Jr., C/O Fayette County Jail, domestic violence/priors, now comes State of Ohio and moves court to dismiss the complaint without prejudice pursuant to request on behalf of State of Ohio and for good cause shown it’s an order of the court that the complaint herein be dismissed without prejudice.

Anthony A. Garcia, 3467 US 35, possession of alprazolam, court costs $163, matter came on for initial appearance, defendant with attorney Thomas J.C. Arrington, defendant having waived in writing his right to preliminary hearing hereby ordered bound over to the Fayette County Common Pleas Court for further proceedings, bond set at $2,500. cash or surety.

Anthony A. Garcia, 3467 US 35, possession of diazepam, court costs $133, matter came to a preliminary hearing, defendant and attorney Thomas J.C. Arrington, defendant having waived in writing his right to preliminary hearing hereby ordered bound over to the Fayette County Common Pleas Court for further proceedings, bond ordered set at $2,500 cash or surety.

Anthony A. Garcia, 3467 US 35, possession of drug instrument, court costs $161, pursuant to criminal rule 5, case ordered transferred to the Fayette County Common Pleas Court for further proceedings, bond set at $750. unsecured appearance bond.

Anthony A. Garcia, 3467 US 35, possession of marijuana, court costs $131, pursuant to criminal rule 5, case ordered transferred to the Fayette County Common Pleas Court for further proceedings, bond set at $150. unsecured appearance bond.

Austin Newell, Chillicothe, reckless operation, case ordered dismissed per agreement.

Austin Newell, Chillicothe, 59/55 speed, fine $150, court costs $165, upon motion of the State of Ohio, speed amended from 89/55, no points ordered.

Jordan Sagar, 11 Wagner Court, Apt. A, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Justin T. Smith, Galloway, Ohio, violation protection order/prior, court costs $152, matter came to preliminary hearing, defendant with attorney Jonathan T. Tyack, State assistant co-prosecutor John Scott Jr., defendant, having waived in writing his right to a preliminary hearing hereby ordered bound over to the Fayette County Common Pleas Court for further proceedings, bond ordered continued as posted.

Bradley E. Hatfield, 3990 US 22 SE, OVI/alcohol/drug, court costs $25, upon the motion of the State/City, the above-captioned matter is hereby dismissed without prejudice.

Bradley E. Hatifield, 3990 US 22 SE, failure to control, upon motion of the State/City, the above-captioned matter is hereby dismissed without prejudice.

Jonathan C. Chapman, 5594 Inskeep Road, disorderly conduct, fine $25, court costs $180.

Randolph W. Porter, Westerville, Ohio, driving in marked lane, this matter came before this court on the defendant’s motion and for good cause shown, this court hereby orders that the above-captioned case is dismissed without prejudice.

Joseph T. Dinkins, 140 East Kennedy Avenue, failure to control, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Tyler W. Pack, Chillicothe, possession of drug instrument, fine $150, court costs $231, defendant pled guilty, sentenced 90 days jail, probation 3 years, complete counseling as directed Scioto Paint Valley Mental Health Center, provide 120 hours community service work, operator’s license suspended for 6 months beginning Nov. 15, 2017, privilege okay.

Tyler W. Pack, Chillicothe, possession of drug paraphernalia, fine $150, court costs $132, defendant sentenced to 30 days jail, suspend 30 days jail if no other similar offenses for 5 years.

Antwannieka R. Milton, Columbus, theft, fine $150, court costs $229, defendant sentenced to 90 days jail, suspend 90 days jail, probation for 2 years, provide 120 hours community service work, stay out of Tanger Outlet Mall in Fayette County, restitution paid.

Thomas A. Chaffin, Jeffersonville, possession of marijuana, fine $150, court costs $162.

Gary Harris, Xenia, reckless operation, fine $125, court costs $155, suspend $25 of fine if defendant pays fine within 60 days.

Kyle T. Patterson, 12621 Miami Trace Road, 70/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Kristin L. Garrison, Hillsboro, hit skip, defendant pled no contest, defendant found not guilty.

Jamie B. Pack Jr., 71 West Main Street, failure to control, fine $125, court costs $155, suspend $25 of fine if defendant pays within 60 days.

Charles Huff, Columbus, failure to control, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Levar A. Lewis Jr., Pickerington, Ohio, inducing panic, fine $250, court costs $218, defendant sentenced to 180 days jail, 90 days jail suspended, probation for 3 years, complete counseling as directed.

Sharon L. Guisinger, Bloomingburg, improper/prohibited turn, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Christopher Hurtt, 3195 Bloomingburg-New Holland Road, 70/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Brad N. Fowler, Fairborn, Ohio, possession of drug paraphernalia, case dismissed per plea agreement.

Brad N. Fowler, Fairborn, Ohio, OVI Ref w/prior, fine $450, court costs $195, defendant sentenced to 13 days jail, suspend 10 days jail if defendant has no other similar offenses for 5 years, 3 day residential treatment program by Feb. 1, 2018, operator’s license suspended from Sept. 27, 2017, privileges okay Sept. 27, 2017 terminate administrative license suspension.

Brad N. Fowler, Fairborn, Ohio, OVI-alcohol/drug, case dismissed per plea agreement.

Robert E. Congrove II, New Holland, 70/55 speed, fine $100, court costs $155, suspend $25 of fine if paid within 90 days.

Joshua L. Stacy, Greenfield, failure to control, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Pashence Kitteral, Jeffersonville, failure to control, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Tristan C. Streitenberger, 112 East Circle Avenue, failure to yield right of way, fine $125, court costs $155, suspend $25 of fine if paid within 90 days.