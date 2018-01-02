All-N-One 4-H club seeking members

The All-N-One 4-H club is seeking old and new members. The first meeting will be held on Jan. 16 at the Kroger’s meeting room in Washington C.H. at 7 p.m.

Usually our meetings last about an hour. We are looking forward to seeing old and new members to participate at the 2018 Fayette County Fair, where we try to make the wide variety of 4-H projects fun and a learning experience. We also have a Cloverbud Club that will meet at the same time and location.

Who is eligible: Ohio 4-H membership is based on a child’s age AND grade. Cloverbud eligibility begins when a child is enrolled in kindergarten and is 5-years-old as of Jan. 1 of the current year. Cloverbud participation ends when a child is eligible for competitive events, 4-H projects, and other older youth activities, which is age 8 and in the third grade as of Jan. 1 of the current year.

If you are interested, please plan to attend. If you have any questions or unable to attend, please contact one of the advisors: Nicol Reiterman 740-335-0047, Molly Mickle 740-333-7370, Eric Pitstick 740-335-2841, Betty Cook 740-437-7422, Tami Johnson 740-437-7332 or Abbie Noble 740-572-0588.