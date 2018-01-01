ODRC’s 10 most wanted Fayette County criminals

The individuals in this report are wanted by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction’s (ODRC) Adult Parole Authority for violating the conditions of his or her supervision.
The 10 violators at-large are reported to have a last known residential address or a felonious conviction in Fayette County.
Violators at large should be considered dangerous and possibly armed, according to the ODRC. The ODRC does not recommend attempting to apprehend individuals. Call the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office at 740-335-6170 or 911. Law enforcement personnel must verify the warrant with LEADS/NCIC prior to arresting.
To relay any information concerning these individuals you can e-mail Fugitive.Val@odrc.state.oh.us or contact the ODRC fugitive section at 614-728-1938. All information received will be kept confidential.
ORDC report current as of 12/29/2017.
Name: Tiffani L. McKinney
Last known address: 511 E. Temple Street, Apartment 12, Washington Court House
Date of birth: 06-08-1985
Prior conviction: Burglary, theft, forgery, drug possession
Admission date: 10-29-2012, Dayton Correctional Institution
Release date: 11-21-2017
APA supervision start date: 10-02-2016
Period of supervision: Three years
Name: William J. Meadows
Last known address: 132 W. Temple Street, Washington Court House
Date of birth: 11-13-1986
Prior conviction: Theft, burglary, receiving stolen property, escape
Admission date: 03-13-2007, Correctional Reception Center
Release date: 11-17-2017
APA supervision start date: 05-07-2014
Period of supervision: Three years
Name: Jeremy A. Miller
Last known address: 640 S. Fayette Street, Washington Court House
Date of birth: 04-18-1973
Prior conviction: Robbery
Admission date: 06-11-2014, Correctional Reception Center
Release date: 09-26-2017
APA supervision start date: 12-23-2014
Period of supervision: Three years
Name: Nathan J. Moore
Last known address: 2414 Bogus Road, Washington Court House
Date of birth: 06-01-1979
Prior conviction: Burglary, theft
Admission date: 10-07-2014, Correctional Reception Center
Release date: 09-26-2017
APA supervision start date: 07-04-2016
Period of supervision: Three years
Name: Anthony G. Stevens
Last known address: 826 Conley Court, Washington Court House
Date of birth: 10-24-1975
Prior conviction: Engaging in corrupt acts, theft
Admission date: 08-07-2013, Correctional Reception Center
Release date: 08-02-2017
APA supervision start date: 04-17-2015
Period of supervision: Three years
Name: Tiyon Q. Cain
Last known address: 245 Washington Street, Columbus
Date of birth: 03-13-1995
Prior conviction: Abduction (Fayette County)
Admission date: 02-12-2014, Correctional Reception Center
Release date: 10-28-2016
APA supervision start date: 11-05-2014
Period of supervision: Three years
Name: Darren W. Mosley
Last known address: 188 Allen Avenue, Chillicothe
Date of birth: 04-02-1971
Prior conviction: Tampering with coin machines, breaking and entering, domestic violence (Fayette County)
Admission date: 08-29-2016, Chillicothe Correctional Institution
Release date: 11-21-2017
APA supervision start date: 11-02-2017
Period of supervision: Three years
Name: Ashley Rohrer
Last known address: 328 E. Elm Street, Washington Court House
Date of birth: 01-21-1991
Prior conviction: Illegal conveyance into a detention facility
Admission date: 08-16-2016, Dayton Correctional Institution
Release date: 10-21-2017
APA supervision start date: 09-14-2017
Period of supervision: Six months
Name: Gary N. Simpson
Last known address: 3462 US 62, Washington Court House
Date of birth: 10-11-1970
Prior conviction: Failure to provide notice of change of address
Admission date: 08-03-2016, Correctional Reception Center
Release date: 11-02-2017
APA supervision start date: 11-04-2016
Period of supervision: Three years
Name: Chester J. Zinni
Last known address: 223 N. Fayette Street, Washington Court House
Date of birth: 08-28-1978
Prior conviction: Theft, burglary
Admission date: 12-09-2013, Correctional Reception Center
Release date: 07-14-2017
APA supervision start date: 09-28-2016
Period of supervision: Three years
