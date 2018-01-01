ODRC’s 10 most wanted Fayette County criminals

The individuals in this report are wanted by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction’s (ODRC) Adult Parole Authority for violating the conditions of his or her supervision.

The 10 violators at-large are reported to have a last known residential address or a felonious conviction in Fayette County.

Violators at large should be considered dangerous and possibly armed, according to the ODRC. The ODRC does not recommend attempting to apprehend individuals. Call the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office at 740-335-6170 or 911. Law enforcement personnel must verify the warrant with LEADS/NCIC prior to arresting.

To relay any information concerning these individuals you can e-mail Fugitive.Val@odrc.state.oh.us or contact the ODRC fugitive section at 614-728-1938. All information received will be kept confidential.

ORDC report current as of 12/29/2017.

Name: Tiffani L. McKinney

Last known address: 511 E. Temple Street, Apartment 12, Washington Court House

Date of birth: 06-08-1985

Prior conviction: Burglary, theft, forgery, drug possession

Admission date: 10-29-2012, Dayton Correctional Institution

Release date: 11-21-2017

APA supervision start date: 10-02-2016

Period of supervision: Three years

Name: William J. Meadows

Last known address: 132 W. Temple Street, Washington Court House

Date of birth: 11-13-1986

Prior conviction: Theft, burglary, receiving stolen property, escape

Admission date: 03-13-2007, Correctional Reception Center

Release date: 11-17-2017

APA supervision start date: 05-07-2014

Period of supervision: Three years

Name: Jeremy A. Miller

Last known address: 640 S. Fayette Street, Washington Court House

Date of birth: 04-18-1973

Prior conviction: Robbery

Admission date: 06-11-2014, Correctional Reception Center

Release date: 09-26-2017

APA supervision start date: 12-23-2014

Period of supervision: Three years

Name: Nathan J. Moore

Last known address: 2414 Bogus Road, Washington Court House

Date of birth: 06-01-1979

Prior conviction: Burglary, theft

Admission date: 10-07-2014, Correctional Reception Center

Release date: 09-26-2017

APA supervision start date: 07-04-2016

Period of supervision: Three years

Name: Anthony G. Stevens

Last known address: 826 Conley Court, Washington Court House

Date of birth: 10-24-1975

Prior conviction: Engaging in corrupt acts, theft

Admission date: 08-07-2013, Correctional Reception Center

Release date: 08-02-2017

APA supervision start date: 04-17-2015

Period of supervision: Three years

Name: Tiyon Q. Cain

Last known address: 245 Washington Street, Columbus

Date of birth: 03-13-1995

Prior conviction: Abduction (Fayette County)

Admission date: 02-12-2014, Correctional Reception Center

Release date: 10-28-2016

APA supervision start date: 11-05-2014

Period of supervision: Three years

Name: Darren W. Mosley

Last known address: 188 Allen Avenue, Chillicothe

Date of birth: 04-02-1971

Prior conviction: Tampering with coin machines, breaking and entering, domestic violence (Fayette County)

Admission date: 08-29-2016, Chillicothe Correctional Institution

Release date: 11-21-2017

APA supervision start date: 11-02-2017

Period of supervision: Three years

Name: Ashley Rohrer

Last known address: 328 E. Elm Street, Washington Court House

Date of birth: 01-21-1991

Prior conviction: Illegal conveyance into a detention facility

Admission date: 08-16-2016, Dayton Correctional Institution

Release date: 10-21-2017

APA supervision start date: 09-14-2017

Period of supervision: Six months

Name: Gary N. Simpson

Last known address: 3462 US 62, Washington Court House

Date of birth: 10-11-1970

Prior conviction: Failure to provide notice of change of address

Admission date: 08-03-2016, Correctional Reception Center

Release date: 11-02-2017

APA supervision start date: 11-04-2016

Period of supervision: Three years

Name: Chester J. Zinni

Last known address: 223 N. Fayette Street, Washington Court House

Date of birth: 08-28-1978

Prior conviction: Theft, burglary

Admission date: 12-09-2013, Correctional Reception Center

Release date: 07-14-2017

APA supervision start date: 09-28-2016

Period of supervision: Three years

Tiffani L. McKinney, age 32 http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/01/web1_TiffaniProcessed.jpg Tiffani L. McKinney, age 32 William J. Meadows, age 31 http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/01/web1_WilliamProcessed.jpg William J. Meadows, age 31 Jeremy A. Miller, age 44 http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/01/web1_JeremyMillerProcessed.jpg Jeremy A. Miller, age 44 Nathan J. Moore, age 38 http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/01/web1_NathanMooreProcessed.jpg Nathan J. Moore, age 38 Anthony G. Stevens, age 42 http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/01/web1_AnthonyStevensProcessed.jpg Anthony G. Stevens, age 42 Tiyon Q. Cain, age 22 http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/01/web1_TiyonCainProcessed.jpg Tiyon Q. Cain, age 22 Darren Mosley, age 46 http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/01/web1_DarrenMosleyProcessed.jpg Darren Mosley, age 46 Ashley Rohrer, age 26 http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/01/web1_AshleyRohrerProcessed.jpg Ashley Rohrer, age 26 Gary N. Simpson, age 47 http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/01/web1_GaryNSimpsonProcessed.jpg Gary N. Simpson, age 47 Chester J. Zinni, age 39 http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/01/web1_ChesterZinniProcessed.jpg Chester J. Zinni, age 39

By Ashley Bunton abunton@aimmediamidwest.com

Ashley may be contacted by phone at (740) 313-0355 or connect on Twitter by searching Twitter.com for @ashbunton and send a message.

