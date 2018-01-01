FCSO to offer active shooter training to churches

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) will host active shooter training for all Fayette County churches on Monday, Jan. 8 at the Heritage Memorial Church, located at 1867 Old US Highway 35 NW in Washington Court House.

The training will begin at 7 p.m. and last approximately two hours. Jack Anders, safety coordinator for the Miami Trace Local Schools, will be instructing based on the model used by the Miami Trace school system. The curriculum is based on the ALICE training program. ALICE is a training concept incorporating “Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, and Evacuate.”

According to www.alicetraining.com, classes provide preparation and a plan for individuals and organizations on how to more proactively handle the threat of an aggressive intruder or active shooter event. Whether it is an attack by an individual person or by an international group of professionals intent on conveying a political message through violence, ALICE Training option based tactics have become the accepted response, versus the traditional “lockdown only” approach.

Protection and safety must be the priority in an active shooter event or terrorist attack. Circumstantial and operational concerns vary in every new situation. ALICE Training provides options and classes that address the unique challenges specific to police/law enforcement, K-12 schools, healthcare facilities, higher education, businesses, government and houses of worship.

Area Fayette County churches are encouraged to send as many persons as they wish, but should, at a minimum send the pastor and board members. There are no seating limitations or reservations needed. The two-hour presentation is intended as an introductory training in the ALICE concept. Churches wishing more in depth and individualized training based on the needs of that church will be able to schedule and coordinate the ALICE training through Anders following the Jan. 8 presentation.

By Martin Graham mgraham@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Martin Graham at (740) 313-0351 or on Twitter @MartiTheNewsGuy

