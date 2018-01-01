Fire displaces Greenfield family

A weekend fire caused heavy damage to a home and displaced a Greenfield family, according to Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District Public Information Officer Branden Jackman.

Jackman said the district was notified of a fire at 622 Dickey Ave. at 9:37 a.m. Friday. He said that upon arrival firefighters found heavy smoke showing from the back side of the residence.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, Jackman said, but it is believed to have been caused by something electrical.

There was heavy damage to the second floor of the home and smoke and water damage throughout the rest of the two-story structure, according to Jackman.

He said he did not know the name of the family living at the residence, but that they were displaced and denied help from the American Red Cross.

There were no injuries.

Jackman said the first Paint Creek engine was on the scene with two minutes of the district receiving the call and that crews cleared the scene at 11:44 a.m.

Paint Creek received mutual aid from the Highland County North Joint Fire and Ambulance District in Leesburg, and originally called in the Wayne Township Fire Department in Fayette County before calling them off after the fire was under control.

Jackman said residents should be judicious in their use of space heaters and other alternative forms of heat when the temperatures are below normal like they have been in recent days.

“We understand the need for additional heat sources when it’s this cold, just make sure and use them properly and unplug them when they’re not in use,” Jackman said.

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522 or jgilliland@aimmediamidwest.com.