Visitors attend Pentzer retirement

Fayette County Clerk of Courts Evelyn Pentzer (at right in black shirt) was surprised with a retirement party at the Courthouse on Friday morning. Visitors from all over the county attended to wish Pentzer the best in her retirement starting Jan. 1, 2018.

Fayette County Clerk of Courts Evelyn Pentzer (at right in black shirt) was surprised with a retirement party at the Courthouse on Friday morning. Visitors from all over the county attended to wish Pentzer the best in her retirement starting Jan. 1, 2018. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2017/12/web1_20171229_114649.jpg Fayette County Clerk of Courts Evelyn Pentzer (at right in black shirt) was surprised with a retirement party at the Courthouse on Friday morning. Visitors from all over the county attended to wish Pentzer the best in her retirement starting Jan. 1, 2018.